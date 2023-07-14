Mr. Sanders serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PREDEX Capital Management, a position he has held since the inception of the Adviser. Additionally, Mr. Sanders serves as Managing Principal of Mission Realty Advisors, LLC, a position held since he founded the company in February 2011. Mr. Sanders served as President of CNL Fund Advisors, Co., from 2004 to 2009 where he created and managed a global REIT mutual fund. He served from 2000 to 2004 as a Managing Director with AIG Global Real Estate Investment Corp. in New York, where he managed product development and capital formation for several international, opportunistic real estate funds for large institutional investors, investing in Europe, Asia and Mexico. From 1991 to 1996 Mr. Sanders served as Director of Real Estate for the Ameritech Pension Trust in Chicago. Subsequently he was Executive Managing Director for CB Richard Ellis Investors where he was involved in product development and placement with institutional investors. In 1972, Mr. Sanders co-founded a real estate investment and consulting firm, The Landsing Corporation, which sponsored finite-life REITs and private partnerships. It grew to employ over 200 professionals. After serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy for four years, Mr. Sanders began his business career at Alex Brown & Sons, the Baltimore based investment banking firm. Mr. Sanders served on the Boards of both the Pension Real Estate Association and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts where he was co-chairman of its Institutional Investor Committee. He was a lecturer at Stanford Business School in 1985 where he taught a course entitled, "Essentials of Real Estate Investment and Development". He also published an article in the Real Estate Finance Journal, "An Updated Look at Asset Allocation: Private and Public Real Estate in a Multi-Asset Class Portfolio." Mr. Sanders received a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Stanford Business School where he was later President of the Alumni Association.