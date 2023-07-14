Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$60.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.4%
Expense Ratio 2.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PTCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|70.93%
|1 Yr
|-2.4%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|67.88%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.8 M
|100
|124 B
|90.64%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|2
|8175
|83.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.5 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|88.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.39%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|57.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTCRX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.21%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|26.22%
|Cash
|3.65%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|67.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.14%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|36.89%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|94.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|98.85%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|90.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTCRX % Rank
|Corporate
|42.78%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|42.69%
|Securitized
|40.51%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|20.98%
|Municipal
|8.84%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|1.88%
|Government
|4.22%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|71.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|98.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTCRX % Rank
|US
|90.42%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|7.35%
|Non US
|3.79%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|85.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.24%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|17.83%
|PTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.82%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|7.31%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Harris served as a member of the PT Asset Management, LLC’s portfolio management team, and was co-portfolio manager of the PT Asset Management, LLC’s certain pooled investment vehicles and separately managed accounts. His responsibilities include portfolio construction, security selection, portfolio attribution, and risk management. Prior to joining the PT Asset Management, LLC in February 2009, he co-founded Six Degrees Capital Management in January 2007, an alternative fixed- income investment manager focused on securitized products. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. Harris originated, structured, and invested in securitized products at BMO Capital Markets Corp. and managed a multi-billion dollar portfolio of ABS, CDOs, and RMBS. Mr. Harris began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and passed the CPA exam in 1998. Mr. Harris received a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Michigan Ross School of Business with an emphasis in Accounting, and a MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with an emphasis in Finance and Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Anderson serves as a member of the PTAM's portfolio management team. Mr. Anderson is responsible for the portfolio construction, security selection, and modeling securitized credit securities. Mr. Anderson joined the PTAM in January 2011 as an Analyst. In December 2017 he was promoted to Senior Analyst and in September 2020 he was named a Portfolio Manager of the PTAM. Mr. Anderson received a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics with a concentration in Finance from North Park University and has been a CFA® charterholder since 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mike brings over 15 years of experience managing institutional fixed-income portfolios. He currently manages investment portfolios across all of PTAM’s structured credit and municipal bond focused funds and separately managed accounts. Mike’s responsibilities include portfolio construction, security selection, portfolio attribution, modeling RMBS and municipal bond cash flows, and risk management. Prior to joining PTAM, Mike managed more than $700 million in municipal and corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and other structured fixed-income for the Kentucky Farm Bureau, the state’s largest property and casualty insurance provider. Earlier in his career, Mike held positions at multiple banking institutions where he also managed diverse fixed income portfolios. Mike graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
