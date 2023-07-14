Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income instruments. “Fixed-income instruments” include corporate, government and municipal bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and other bonds, debt securities and similar fixed-income instruments issued by various U.S. Government, municipal or private-sector entities.

The Fund’s investments in fixed-income instruments may consist of residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) in the prime, subprime and “Alt-A” first lien mortgage sectors and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), including traditional and interest-only CMBS. Subprime mortgage loans are made to borrowers who display poor credit histories and other characteristics that correlate with a higher default risk. Alt-A is one of three general classifications of mortgages along with prime and subprime. The risk profile of Alt-A mortgages falls between prime and subprime. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its portfolio in RMBS and CMBS. These investments may consist of “agency” securities RMBS created by one of three quasi- governmental agencies (Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”), Federal National Mortgage (“Fannie Mae”), and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (“Freddie Mac”)), which directly or indirectly benefit from U.S. Government backing, and “non-agency” securities RMBS or CMBS issued by private financial

institutions and entities, which do not benefit from U.S. Government backing.

The Fund’s investments also may consist of municipal securities issued by or on behalf of states and various local governments and municipalities throughout the United States and its territories, including general obligation municipal bonds, or other securities issued or explicitly guaranteed by state or local governments, and other municipal securities, such as essential purpose revenue bonds. Municipal securities may be either federally taxable or tax exempt.

In addition to RMBS, CMBS, and municipal bonds, the Fund’s investments may consist of, but are not limited to: collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)) and other asset-backed securities collateralized by a variety of consumer and commercial loans (such as automobile loans/leases, equipment loans/leases, credit card debt, and unsecured consumer debt), certain of which may include loans to subprime borrowers; stripped mortgage-related or other asset-backed, including principal-only and interest-only securities; fixed, floating rate or inverse floating rate debt instruments; corporate bonds, including investment-grade bonds and high-yield bonds rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), commonly known as “junk bonds”; real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); instruments guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the U.S. Government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as well as mortgage-backed securities of the U.S. Government or its agencies; interests in investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); or other fixed-income or equity investments. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in futures contracts, options and swaps. The Fund may invest in these derivative instruments as a substitute for taking positions in fixed-income instruments or to reduce exposure to other risks.

The Fund’s portfolio managers construct the Fund’s investment portfolio with a target weighted average effective duration of no less than one year and no more than ten years. The duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary materially from its target from time to time, and there is no assurance that the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will conform to these limits.

The Adviser uses a value-oriented strategy looking for higher-yielding and undervalued fixed- income securities that offer above-average total return. The Fund’s investment process begins with an evaluation of both interest rate and credit risk. Investments are selected for the Fund by applying a process whereby the Adviser makes a forward projection of the expected value of an investment after a period of time, assuming specific changes in the value of the investment or key factors that would affect its value, such as changes in interest rates, yield curve shifts and time horizons. For fixed-income

instruments with credit components, a careful assessment of credit risk is made. Investments with superior risk/reward characteristics with respect to criteria such as price, interest rate sensitivity and credit quality, are selected for the Fund’s portfolio.