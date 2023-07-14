Home
Trending ETFs

Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund

mutual fund
PTAOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.33 -0.12 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTIAX) Primary A (PTAOX) C (PTCOX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.86 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund

PTAOX | Fund

$19.33

$5.86 B

4.59%

$0.89

1.01%

PTAOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Performance Trust Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1608505
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    G. Plaiss

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income instruments. “Fixed-income instruments” include corporate, government and municipal bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities and other bonds, debt securities and similar fixed-income instruments issued by various U.S. Government, municipal or private-sector entities.
The Fund’s investments in fixed-income instruments may consist of residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) in the prime, subprime and “Alt-A” first lien mortgage sectors and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), including traditional and interest-only CMBS. Subprime mortgage loans are made to borrowers who display poor credit histories and other characteristics that correlate with a higher default risk. Alt-A is one of three general classifications of mortgages along with prime and subprime. The risk profile of Alt-A mortgages falls between prime and subprime. The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its portfolio in RMBS and CMBS. These investments may consist of “agency” securities RMBS created by one of three quasi- governmental agencies (Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”), Federal National Mortgage (“Fannie Mae”), and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (“Freddie Mac”)), which directly or indirectly benefit from U.S. Government backing, and “non-agency” securities RMBS or CMBS issued by private financial
institutions and entities, which do not benefit from U.S. Government backing.
The Fund’s investments also may consist of municipal securities issued by or on behalf of states and various local governments and municipalities throughout the United States and its territories, including general obligation municipal bonds, or other securities issued or explicitly guaranteed by state or local governments, and other municipal securities, such as essential purpose revenue bonds. Municipal securities may be either federally taxable or tax exempt.
In addition to RMBS, CMBS, and municipal bonds, the Fund’s investments may consist of, but are not limited to: collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”) (including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)) and other asset-backed securities collateralized by a variety of consumer and commercial loans (such as automobile loans/leases, equipment loans/leases, credit card debt, and unsecured consumer debt), certain of which may include loans to subprime borrowers; stripped mortgage-related or other asset-backed, including principal-only and interest-only securities; fixed, floating rate or inverse floating rate debt instruments; corporate bonds, including investment-grade bonds and high-yield bonds rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), commonly known as “junk bonds”; real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); instruments guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the U.S. Government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as well as mortgage-backed securities of the U.S. Government or its agencies; interests in investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); or other fixed-income or equity investments. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in futures contracts, options and swaps. The Fund may invest in these derivative instruments as a substitute for taking positions in fixed-income instruments or to reduce exposure to other risks.
The Fund’s portfolio managers construct the Fund’s investment portfolio with a target weighted average effective duration of no less than one year and no more than ten years. The duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio may vary materially from its target from time to time, and there is no assurance that the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio will conform to these limits.
The Adviser uses a value-oriented strategy looking for higher-yielding and undervalued fixed- income securities that offer above-average total return. The Fund’s investment process begins with an evaluation of both interest rate and credit risk. Investments are selected for the Fund by applying a process whereby the Adviser makes a forward projection of the expected value of an investment after a period of time, assuming specific changes in the value of the investment or key factors that would affect its value, such as changes in interest rates, yield curve shifts and time horizons. For fixed-income
instruments with credit components, a careful assessment of credit risk is made. Investments with superior risk/reward characteristics with respect to criteria such as price, interest rate sensitivity and credit quality, are selected for the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate is not intended to be high, although a higher turnover rate may occur as market conditions warrant. The Fund’s portfolio managers may sell an investment to satisfy redemption requests, when a security no longer satisfies the Fund’s investment criteria as described above, or when a more attractive investment opportunity becomes available.
PTAOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 19.48%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 29.42%
3 Yr -5.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 16.58%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 18.63%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 4.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -34.7% 131.9% 50.88%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 8.20%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 91.95%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -15.5% 4.5% 20.06%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 25.79%
3 Yr -5.4%* -12.4% 47.6% 16.17%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 42.65%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 5.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -34.7% 131.9% 50.68%
2021 -0.9% -6.0% 15.7% 8.30%
2020 0.5% -9.6% 118.7% 91.95%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PTAOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTAOX Category Low Category High PTAOX % Rank
Net Assets 5.86 B 2.88 M 287 B 22.41%
Number of Holdings 1426 1 17234 26.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 380 M -106 M 27.6 B 42.29%
Weighting of Top 10 5.91% 3.7% 123.9% 98.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 1.54%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 1.48%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.88% 0.81%
  4. First American Government Obligs X 0.79%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.75% 0.76%
  6. MICHIGAN ST TRUNK LINE 5% 0.56%
  7. TEXAS WATER DEV BRD 5% 0.56%
  8. WASHINGTON ST 5% 0.48%
  9. UNIVERSITY OREGON GEN REV 5% 0.48%
  10. Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 3.19862% 0.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTAOX % Rank
Bonds 		97.89% 3.97% 268.18% 28.84%
Convertible Bonds 		1.31% 0.00% 7.93% 55.90%
Cash 		0.80% -181.13% 95.99% 71.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 93.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 96.29%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 87.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTAOX % Rank
Securitized 		44.05% 0.00% 98.40% 16.95%
Municipal 		27.95% 0.00% 100.00% 1.81%
Corporate 		24.10% 0.00% 100.00% 72.10%
Government 		3.09% 0.00% 86.23% 92.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.80% 0.00% 95.99% 93.43%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 95.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTAOX % Rank
US 		94.83% 3.63% 210.09% 16.10%
Non US 		3.06% -6.54% 58.09% 85.71%

PTAOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 20.64% 24.29%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.76% 96.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 62.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PTAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 2.00% 5.75% 97.28%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 33.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.80% 2.00% 493.39% 8.49%

PTAOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTAOX Category Low Category High PTAOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.59% 0.00% 10.82% 16.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTAOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTAOX Category Low Category High PTAOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.12% -1.28% 8.97% 2.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTAOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PTAOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

G. Plaiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Mike brings over 15 years of experience managing institutional fixed-income portfolios. He currently manages investment portfolios across all of PTAM’s structured credit and municipal bond focused funds and separately managed accounts. Mike’s responsibilities include portfolio construction, security selection, portfolio attribution, modeling RMBS and municipal bond cash flows, and risk management. Prior to joining PTAM, Mike managed more than $700 million in municipal and corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and other structured fixed-income for the Kentucky Farm Bureau, the state’s largest property and casualty insurance provider. Earlier in his career, Mike held positions at multiple banking institutions where he also managed diverse fixed income portfolios. Mike graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and is a CFA charterholder.

Anthony Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2010

11.76

11.8%

Mr. Harris served as a member of the PT Asset Management, LLC’s portfolio management team, and was co-portfolio manager of the PT Asset Management, LLC’s certain pooled investment vehicles and separately managed accounts. His responsibilities include portfolio construction, security selection, portfolio attribution, and risk management. Prior to joining the PT Asset Management, LLC in February 2009, he co-founded Six Degrees Capital Management in January 2007, an alternative fixed- income investment manager focused on securitized products. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. Harris originated, structured, and invested in securitized products at BMO Capital Markets Corp. and managed a multi-billion dollar portfolio of ABS, CDOs, and RMBS. Mr. Harris began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and passed the CPA exam in 1998. Mr. Harris received a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Michigan Ross School of Business with an emphasis in Accounting, and a MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with an emphasis in Finance and Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

