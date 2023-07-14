Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$25.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.7%
Expense Ratio 2.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in treasury securities, treasury-related securities or derivatives that provide exposure to treasury securities and treasury money-market funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives primarily through exposure to long and short futures contracts on longer-term US Treasury securities (securities with maturities of 6 years or longer). The Fund may achieve such exposure to US Treasury futures by investing in a commodity pool that invests in such futures contracts or by entering into a swap or option with a counterparty on the returns of the commodity pool. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in commodity pools.
The Fund’s exposure to long and short US Treasury futures seeks to replicate the returns of the Long/Short US Treasuries Index (the “Index”) created by ProfitScore Capital Management, Inc. (“ProfitScore”). The Index is determined by a directional trading strategy created by ProfitScore which seeks to predict the daily direction of the value of US Treasury markets. The strategy consists of independent models which each analyze different data streams to predict the direction of US Treasury markets. Each model produces a daily positive, negative or neutral signal. The signals from each model are weighted and aggregated to determine a daily positive, negative or neutral signal for the overall model. If the signal is positive, the Fund will have exposure to long US Treasury futures. If the signal is negative, the Fund will have exposure to short US Treasury futures. If the signal is neutral, the Fund will allocate to cash and cash equivalents. While the Fund’s exposure to US Treasury futures is based upon the strategy utilized by the Index, the Fund itself is not an index fund.
The Fund also allocates a portion of its assets to fixed income securities for the purpose of generating income. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities of any maturity. Such fixed income investments will be rated investment grade by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s at the time the investment is made. The Fund may invest directly in U.S. Treasury bonds. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), money market funds or open end mutual funds, including affiliated mutual funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) whose principal investment strategy is to invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of U.S. issuers of any size, including smaller issuers. To the extent the Fund invests in any affiliated Underlying Funds, it will waive its advisory fee with respect to the portion of the Fund that is invested in any such affiliated fund.
The adviser will consider a variety of factors in determining whether to sell a fixed income investment: changes in market condition, changes in credit quality, changes in prospects for alternative investment possibilities or return opportunities for other fixed income instruments, current return expectation of such security, any changes in interest rates, liquidity of the security, and cash needs of the Fund. If a fixed income investment is downgraded after purchase the adviser may, but is not obligated to, dispose of such investment.
The Fund may engage in frequent trading in executing its principal investment strategies. The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.
|Period
|PTAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|1.97%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|87.38%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|96.87%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|86.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PTAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|77.47%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|89.63%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|68.69%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|97.76%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|61.29%
|Period
|PTAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|2.11%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|86.69%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|96.86%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|87.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PTAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|77.47%
|2021
|-2.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|89.48%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|68.69%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|97.76%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|72.49%
|PTAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.4 M
|100
|124 B
|96.88%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|8175
|98.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.2 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|83.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.74%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|2.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTAIX % Rank
|Cash
|74.64%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|4.32%
|Stocks
|25.36%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|0.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|98.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|90.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|99.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|97.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTAIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTAIX % Rank
|US
|25.36%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|0.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|97.55%
|PTAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.51%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|9.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|85.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PTAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PTAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|0.84%
|PTAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|99.30%
|PTAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PTAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.22%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|99.43%
|PTAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Greg Anderson, Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Anderson was a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Investment Manager Search, Evaluation, and Due Diligence at Portfolio Management Consultants, Inc. Mr. Anderson was previously employed with Deloitte & Touche where he specialized in the areas of estate planning, health care and non-profit organizations, and tax and personal finance planning for high net worth individuals. Mr. Anderson holds a B.A. degree from Hamline University in Minnesota and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law. Mr. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
