Princeton Long/Short Treasury Fund

mutual fund
PTAAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.91 +0.01 +0.13%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PTAIX) Primary A (PTAAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$25.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PTAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Princeton Long/Short Treasury Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Princeton
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Anderson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in treasury securities, treasury-related securities or derivatives that provide exposure to treasury securities and treasury money-market funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives primarily through exposure to long and short futures contracts on longer-term US Treasury securities (securities with maturities of 6 years or longer). The Fund may achieve such exposure to US Treasury futures by investing in a commodity pool that invests in such futures contracts or by entering into a swap or option with a counterparty on the returns of the commodity pool. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in commodity pools.

The Fund’s exposure to long and short US Treasury futures seeks to replicate the returns of the Long/Short US Treasuries Index (the “Index”) created by ProfitScore Capital Management, Inc. (“ProfitScore”). The Index is determined by a directional trading strategy created by ProfitScore which seeks to predict the daily direction of the value of US Treasury markets. The strategy consists of independent models which each analyze different data streams to predict the direction of US Treasury markets. Each model produces a daily positive, negative or neutral signal. The signals from each model are weighted and aggregated to determine a daily positive, negative or neutral signal for the overall model. If the signal is positive, the Fund will have exposure to long US Treasury futures. If the signal is negative, the Fund will have exposure to short US Treasury futures. If the signal is neutral, the Fund will allocate to cash and cash equivalents. While the Fund’s exposure to US Treasury futures is based upon the strategy utilized by the Index, the Fund itself is not an index fund.

The Fund also allocates a portion of its assets to fixed income securities for the purpose of generating income. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities of any maturity. Such fixed income investments will be rated investment grade by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s at the time the investment is made. The Fund may invest directly in U.S. Treasury bonds. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), money market funds or open end mutual funds, including affiliated mutual funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) whose principal investment strategy is to invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of U.S. issuers of any size, including smaller issuers. To the extent the Fund invests in any affiliated Underlying Funds, it will waive its advisory fee with respect to the portion of the Fund that is invested in any such affiliated fund.

The adviser will consider a variety of factors in determining whether to sell a fixed income investment: changes in market condition, changes in credit quality, changes in prospects for alternative investment possibilities or return opportunities for other fixed income instruments, current return expectation of such security, any changes in interest rates, liquidity of the security, and cash needs of the Fund. If a fixed income investment is downgraded after purchase the adviser may, but is not obligated to, dispose of such investment.

The Fund may engage in frequent trading in executing its principal investment strategies. The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.

PTAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -7.2% 18.1% 2.11%
1 Yr -3.3% -18.7% 21.2% 79.24%
3 Yr -7.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 96.24%
5 Yr -4.2%* -29.7% 29.4% 84.59%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -31.8% 18.4% 67.72%
2021 -2.5% -14.3% 15.8% 89.93%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 69.33%
2019 -0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 98.62%
2018 -1.2% -12.3% 0.7% 62.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -11.7% 18.1% 2.25%
1 Yr -3.3% -18.7% 38.5% 78.29%
3 Yr -7.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 96.23%
5 Yr -4.2%* -29.7% 30.2% 86.06%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.7% -31.8% 18.4% 67.58%
2021 -2.5% -14.3% 15.8% 89.78%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 69.33%
2019 -0.7% -10.2% 3.6% 98.62%
2018 -1.2% -12.3% 1.5% 73.43%

NAV & Total Return History

PTAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTAAX Category Low Category High PTAAX % Rank
Net Assets 25.4 M 100 124 B 96.73%
Number of Holdings 4 2 8175 98.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 82.85%
Weighting of Top 10 99.74% 4.3% 105.0% 2.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 60.44%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 57.19%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 40.96%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 32.77%
  5. Nomura Call Opt 2.21.18 31.01%
  6. Nomura Call Opt 2.21.18 31.01%
  7. Nomura Call Opt 2.21.18 31.01%
  8. Nomura Call Opt 2.21.18 31.01%
  9. Nomura Call Opt 2.21.18 31.01%
  10. Nomura Call Opt 2.21.18 31.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTAAX % Rank
Cash 		74.64% -261.12% 258.91% 4.18%
Stocks 		25.36% -38.22% 261.12% 0.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 94.09%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 83.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 97.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% 97.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTAAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTAAX % Rank
US 		25.36% -40.06% 261.12% 0.43%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 91.50%

PTAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.76% 0.01% 26.65% 7.79%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.29% 84.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PTAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 7.46%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 632.00% 0.68%

PTAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTAAX Category Low Category High PTAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 97.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTAAX Category Low Category High PTAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.47% -1.55% 11.51% 99.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PTAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Greg Anderson, Manager and Chief Investment Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Anderson was a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Investment Manager Search, Evaluation, and Due Diligence at Portfolio Management Consultants, Inc. Mr. Anderson was previously employed with Deloitte & Touche where he specialized in the areas of estate planning, health care and non-profit organizations, and tax and personal finance planning for high net worth individuals. Mr. Anderson holds a B.A. degree from Hamline University in Minnesota and a J.D. from the University of Minnesota School of Law. Mr. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

John Sabre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

John L. Sabre is a Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton. Prior to founding Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC in 2011 and certain affiliates, including Mount Yale Capital Group, LLC in 2003 and Mount Yale Asset Management in 1999, Mr. Sabre was a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns & Co. and Head of the Mezzanine Capital Group. Mr. Sabre previously served as President of First Dominion Capital, which managed $3.0 billion of assets and is now owned by Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his position at First Dominion Capital, Mr. Sabre was a Managing Director and founding partner of Indosuez Capital, the merchant banking division of Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Sabre holds a B.S. degree from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota and an M.B.A. degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

