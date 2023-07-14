Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|PSYGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|14.81%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|6.89%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|23.26%
|5 Yr
|5.5%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|4.26%
|10 Yr
|9.2%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|2.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSYGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|36.69%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|32.07%
|2020
|12.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|23.84%
|2019
|7.9%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|2.76%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|7.24%
|PSYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSYGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|728 M
|183 K
|28 B
|43.81%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|6
|1336
|58.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|195 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|44.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.49%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|44.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSYGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.53%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|62.88%
|Cash
|3.48%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|29.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|12.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|29.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|10.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|9.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSYGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.29%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|53.68%
|Technology
|21.04%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|75.92%
|Industrials
|19.71%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|22.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.65%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|26.76%
|Financial Services
|7.23%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|42.47%
|Communication Services
|4.56%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|13.55%
|Energy
|4.33%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|20.57%
|Real Estate
|3.36%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|29.10%
|Consumer Defense
|1.69%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|87.96%
|Basic Materials
|1.15%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|76.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|37.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSYGX % Rank
|US
|86.17%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|84.11%
|Non US
|10.36%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|10.54%
|PSYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|71.69%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|32.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PSYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PSYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|78.99%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSYGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|60.89%
|PSYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSYGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|14.55%
|PSYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PSYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSYGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.77%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|53.05%
|PSYGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.945
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Mr. Monroe is a Portfolio Manager and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Monroe was a Senior Investment Analyst for Federated Investors from 2008 to 2012; a Senior Investment Analyst for American Century Investment Management from 2002 to 2008; an Investment Analyst for Mercer Investment Consulting from 1997 to 1999; and a Fund Accountant for Bisys Investment Services from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Monroe earned an M.B.A. from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and a B.S. degree in Finance from Miami University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
