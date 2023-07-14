Home
Trending ETFs

PSYGX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$60.39 -0.05 -0.08%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PNSAX) Primary Inst (PSYGX) Retirement (PSGRX) Retirement (PLKGX)

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund

PSYGX | Fund

$60.39

$728 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.3%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

Net Assets

$728 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$60.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund

PSYGX | Fund

$60.39

$728 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.96%

PSYGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Monroe

Fund Description

PSYGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -21.9% 50.1% 14.81%
1 Yr 19.1% -72.8% 36.6% 6.89%
3 Yr 1.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 23.26%
5 Yr 5.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 4.26%
10 Yr 9.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 2.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -82.1% 547.9% 36.69%
2021 -0.2% -69.3% 196.9% 32.07%
2020 12.1% -28.2% 32.1% 23.84%
2019 7.9% -3.2% 9.3% 2.76%
2018 -0.7% -14.5% 20.4% 7.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -24.8% 50.1% 14.48%
1 Yr 19.1% -72.8% 36.6% 6.72%
3 Yr 1.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 23.26%
5 Yr 5.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 6.49%
10 Yr 9.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 5.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSYGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -82.1% 547.9% 36.69%
2021 -0.2% -69.3% 196.9% 32.07%
2020 12.1% -28.2% 32.1% 23.84%
2019 7.9% -3.2% 9.3% 2.76%
2018 -0.7% -14.5% 20.4% 18.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PSYGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSYGX Category Low Category High PSYGX % Rank
Net Assets 728 M 183 K 28 B 43.81%
Number of Holdings 87 6 1336 58.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 195 M 59 K 2.7 B 44.15%
Weighting of Top 10 23.49% 5.9% 100.0% 44.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  InMode Ltd 3.42%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSYGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.53% 77.52% 101.30% 62.88%
Cash 		3.48% -1.30% 22.49% 29.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 12.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 29.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 10.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 9.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSYGX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.29% 0.00% 47.90% 53.68%
Technology 		21.04% 2.91% 75.51% 75.92%
Industrials 		19.71% 0.00% 36.64% 22.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.65% 0.00% 40.68% 26.76%
Financial Services 		7.23% 0.00% 42.95% 42.47%
Communication Services 		4.56% 0.00% 15.31% 13.55%
Energy 		4.33% 0.00% 55.49% 20.57%
Real Estate 		3.36% 0.00% 15.31% 29.10%
Consumer Defense 		1.69% 0.00% 13.56% 87.96%
Basic Materials 		1.15% 0.00% 10.30% 76.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 37.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSYGX % Rank
US 		86.17% 67.06% 99.56% 84.11%
Non US 		10.36% 0.00% 26.08% 10.54%

PSYGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.05% 27.56% 71.69%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.05% 4.05% 32.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 30.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PSYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 78.99%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSYGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 3.00% 439.00% 60.89%

PSYGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSYGX Category Low Category High PSYGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 14.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSYGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSYGX Category Low Category High PSYGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -4.08% 1.10% 53.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSYGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSYGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Monroe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. Monroe is a Portfolio Manager and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Monroe was a Senior Investment Analyst for Federated Investors from 2008 to 2012; a Senior Investment Analyst for American Century Investment Management from 2002 to 2008; an Investment Analyst for Mercer Investment Consulting from 1997 to 1999; and a Fund Accountant for Bisys Investment Services from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Monroe earned an M.B.A. from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and a B.S. degree in Finance from Miami University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

