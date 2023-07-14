Mr. Monroe is a Portfolio Manager and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Monroe was a Senior Investment Analyst for Federated Investors from 2008 to 2012; a Senior Investment Analyst for American Century Investment Management from 2002 to 2008; an Investment Analyst for Mercer Investment Consulting from 1997 to 1999; and a Fund Accountant for Bisys Investment Services from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Monroe earned an M.B.A. from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and a B.S. degree in Finance from Miami University.