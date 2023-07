Under normal market conditions, and as a fundamental policy, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal debt securities, the income from which is exempt from federal regular individual income tax. The Fund may invest in all types of municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax, but may not invest more than 15% of its net assets in securities that produce income subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”). The Adviser’s security selection process focuses primarily on tax free income-producing securities across sectors and industries.

The Fund’s investments in debt securities may have fixed or variable principal payments. The Fund’s investments may have varied interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed and floating rates, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features. These various features are evaluated in the Adviser’s selection process in the context of certain factors, such as current economic conditions and the current composition of the portfolio. From time to time the Fund may focus its investments in the securities of issuers in the same economic sector, with such focus occurring when a particular sector offers the most opportunities for value. The Fund may invest in debt securities with any maturity or duration.

The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio maturity of three (3) years or less; however, it can buy securities that have short, intermediate or long maturities. A substantial percentage ( i.e., as much as market opportunities will permit) of the securities the Fund buys may be “callable,” meaning that the issuer can redeem them before their maturity date. Because of events affecting the bond markets and interest rate changes, the effective portfolio maturity might not meet that target for temporary periods.

The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as "junk bonds") by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Standard & Poor's, or, if unrated, assigned a comparable rating by the Adviser, Principal Street Partners LLC. The Fund also will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities rated below the top three investment grade categories. For unrated securities, the Adviser may internally assign ratings to those securities in investment-grade or below-investment-grade categories similar to those of nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, after assessing their credit quality and other factors typically utilized by the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, such as probability of default calculations. There can be no assurance, nor is it intended, that the Adviser's credit analysis process is consistent or comparable with the credit analysis process used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its total assets in securities that are unrated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, which includes private placement and restricted securities that are unrated. However, this limitation does not apply to an unrated security that the Adviser, in its discretion, determines to be comparable to another security (i) that has substantially similar characteristics, (ii) that is comparable in priority and security (if applicable), (iii) that is issued by the same issuer or guaranteed by the same guarantor, and (iv) that is rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the portfolio managers look for high current income; favorable credit characteristics ( e.g., willingness and ability to make payments, credit history, etc .); a wide range of issuers including different municipalities, agencies, sectors and revenue sources ( e.g. , property tax receipts, sales tax receipts, etc. ); unrated bonds or securities of smaller issuers that might be overlooked by other investors, which are typically bonds that are non-rated and trade on secondary markets; and special situations that may offer high current income or opportunities for value because such issuers are facing distressed financial or operating circumstances. The portfolio managers may consider selling a security if any of these factors no longer apply, but are not required to do so.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs a bottom-up research approach with an emphasis on analyzing the stand-alone credit, including financials, bond covenants, management team, and underlying asset value. The Adviser believes that the below investment grade universe represents some of

the best value in the fixed income markets due to the universe’s favorable risk/return characteristics. The above factors are generally applied uniformly to all bond types being evaluated, as the Fund’s strategy seeks to identify the best value opportunities regardless of bond type.

Additionally, the Fund may utilize leverage ( i.e. , borrow against a line of credit) as part of the portfolio management process when the Adviser identifies viable investment opportunities that would not otherwise be possible. The Fund may borrow up to one third of the value of its assets for investment purposes.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund which means that it may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than “diversified” mutual funds and, as a result, each position will have a greater impact on the Fund’s returns than would be the case for a “diversified” mutual fund.