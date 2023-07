Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Forgash is a portfolio manager and head of global leveraged loans. In addition to being the lead portfolio manager for leveraged loans, he is also a member of the high yield and multi-sector credit teams. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he was a senior portfolio manager at Millennium Capital Partners, investing across European credit. Previously, he was an executive director of European credit trading at Morgan Stanley, a managing director of U.S. credit trading at Greenwich Capital and a vice president in credit trading at Lehman Brothers. He has investment experience since 1994 and holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He received an undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Delaware.