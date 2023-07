The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bank loans (including, among others, covenant-lite obligations), bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. entities. The Fund may invest in fixed, floating and adjustable rate debt, including senior secured loans and senior corporate debt. A senior secured debt security holds a senior position in the issuer’s capital structure and is typically secured by collateral such that, under normal circumstances, holders (such as the Fund) enjoy a priority claim to some or all of the issuer’s assets in the event of default as compared to other creditors of the issuer. Variable and floating-rate Fixed Income Instruments generally pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). The Fund may invest in both investment grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) and may primarily invest its assets in below investment grade securities subject to a maximum of 10% of its total assets in securities rated below Caa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The average portfolio duration of the Fund will normally vary from zero to three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities and instruments of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 25% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 5% of its total assets. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as credit default swap and total return swap agreements, interest rate swaps, futures and options, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis, including currency forwards, and may engage in short sales. The Fund may only invest in common equity interests, such as common stocks or other common equity-related securities, received through the conversion of a Fixed Income Instrument or in connection with a corporate action or debt restructuring. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its total assets in preferred securities.