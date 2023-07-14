Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Port Street Quality Growth Fund

mutual fund
PSQGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.45 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PSQGX) Primary
PSQGX (Mutual Fund)

Port Street Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.45 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PSQGX) Primary
PSQGX (Mutual Fund)

Port Street Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.45 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PSQGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Port Street Quality Growth Fund

PSQGX | Fund

$16.45

$202 M

0.42%

$0.07

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

7.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Port Street Quality Growth Fund

PSQGX | Fund

$16.45

$202 M

0.42%

$0.07

1.09%

PSQGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Port Street Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Port Street Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    12839484
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Graham Pierce

Fund Description

The Fund’s approach to investing focuses on those companies that can be purchased at market prices below their fair value with a record of consistent, above average profit growth; strong balance sheets; sustainable competitive advantages; and capable management. The source of such growth is persistently above average profitability, which, when combined with a sensible policy relating to the payout of such profits and intelligent re-investment, results in the compounding of retained earnings and long-term growth. The Fund’s investment strategy is designed to grow purchasing power in excess of inflation and outperform the general market over time while mitigating losses during periods of economic adversity.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common stocks. Although the Fund invests in equity securities issued by companies of any capitalization, it focuses a greater portion of its investments in larger-capitalization (“larger cap”) companies, many of which generate income through dividend distributions as well as providing capital appreciation opportunities.
The Fund divides responsibility for investment management between the Adviser and Saratoga Research & Investment Management, an unaffiliated sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Saratoga”). As part of its services to the Fund, the Adviser evaluates and recommends professional investment managers to serve as sub-advisers, formulates and implements the Fund’s investment program, and oversees the management of the Fund’s investments by the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser maymake specific portfolio investments for the Fund’s portfolio if the Adviser allocates all or a portion of the Fund’s assets for its direct management. Subject to the Adviser’s oversight, the Sub-Adviser is primarily responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of the Fund. The Fund, the Trust and the Adviser have obtained an exemptive order with respect to the Fund that permits the Fund to operate in a “manager of managers” structure whereby the Adviser, subject to certain conditions, can hire new sub-advisers for the Fund, and materially amend the terms of sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers, each subject to Board approval but without obtaining prior shareholder approval. Consequently, under the exemptive order, the Adviser has the ultimate responsibility (subject to oversight by the Board) to oversee the sub-advisers and recommend their hiring, termination, and replacement.  Within 90 days of retaining a new sub-adviser, shareholders of the Fund will receive notification of the change.  The manager of managers structure enables the Fund to operate with greater efficiency and without incurring the expense and delays associated with obtaining shareholder approval of sub-advisory agreements.  The structure does not permit investment advisory fees paid by the Fund to be increased or change the Adviser’s obligations under its investment advisory agreement with the Trust.  Furthermore, any sub-advisory agreements with affiliates of the Fund or the Adviser will require shareholder approval.
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser begins by performing a quantitative screen on a database of approximately 10,000 companies to identify those companies with a healthy balance sheet, not more than a moderate amount of leverage, a non-capital intensive business model, profitability, a propensity for above average profit margins, and management that has proven adept at allocating capital over time. This screen typically reduces the Fund’s investment universe to 150 to 200 companies.Due to the Adviser’s and Sub-Adviser’s investing approach, there may be times when the Fund will have a significant cash or cash equivalent position.
Subject to the Adviser’s investment oversight responsibilities, the Sub-Adviser studies the business models of the companies identified during the initial screen to better understand the drivers of each company’s performance. The Sub-Adviser then uses valuation analysis to establish target purchase prices for each company. The result of this process is a portfolio of 25 to 45 companies the Sub-Adviser believes are quality issuers that have the ability to grow future profits in excess of market averages and are priced at a discount to their intrinsic values.From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector.
The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are negotiable certificates issued by U.S. banks that represent a specified number of shares of a foreign stock that is traded on a U.S. exchange.
Read More

PSQGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -8.3% 18.1% 41.11%
1 Yr 7.9% -13.3% 143.9% 14.88%
3 Yr 4.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 5.75%
5 Yr 4.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 3.66%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -34.7% 92.4% 7.43%
2021 5.4% -6.1% 19.5% 11.91%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 11.8% 53.46%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 34.55%
2018 -0.5% -12.6% 0.0% 0.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -11.9% 18.1% 40.98%
1 Yr 7.9% -13.3% 143.9% 14.57%
3 Yr 4.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 6.46%
5 Yr 4.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 4.43%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -34.7% 92.4% 7.43%
2021 5.4% -6.1% 19.5% 12.05%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 11.8% 53.46%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 35.31%
2018 -0.5% -12.6% 0.2% 3.45%

NAV & Total Return History

PSQGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSQGX Category Low Category High PSQGX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 658 K 207 B 74.22%
Number of Holdings 37 2 15351 56.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.7 M 660 K 48.5 B 74.80%
Weighting of Top 10 41.09% 8.4% 105.0% 50.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 21.45%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 14.92%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.76%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.72%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.72%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.27%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.26%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.99%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 12.43%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 10.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQGX % Rank
Stocks 		62.61% 0.00% 99.40% 32.29%
Cash 		23.70% -16.75% 81.51% 1.50%
Bonds 		13.69% 0.00% 116.75% 97.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 68.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 61.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 89.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQGX % Rank
Technology 		25.53% 0.00% 44.21% 8.88%
Industrials 		17.33% 0.00% 24.37% 3.14%
Healthcare 		16.44% 0.00% 29.35% 14.21%
Consumer Defense 		11.37% 0.00% 19.93% 3.96%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 23.67% 12.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.16% 0.00% 19.36% 60.25%
Financial Services 		7.57% 0.00% 38.77% 93.72%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 0.00% 33.35% 71.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 92.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 96.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 93.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQGX % Rank
US 		54.82% -1.65% 98.67% 25.20%
Non US 		7.79% 0.00% 37.06% 60.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQGX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		63.38% 0.14% 100.00% 2.59%
Government 		36.62% 0.00% 97.26% 29.97%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 44.01%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 88.15%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 96.59%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 65.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQGX % Rank
US 		13.69% 0.00% 62.18% 95.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 93.60%

PSQGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 17.63% 32.78%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.83% 91.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PSQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 343.00% 7.32%

PSQGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSQGX Category Low Category High PSQGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 8.35% 66.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSQGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSQGX Category Low Category High PSQGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -2.34% 19.41% 92.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSQGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSQGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Graham Pierce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Mr. Pierce is the Chief Executive Officer of the Port Street Investments, LLC since its founding in 2013. He is also with Beacon Pointe since 2006. From 2008 to 2010, he was a Senior Vice President and in 2010, he assumed the roles of Managing Director and a member of both the board of directors and the investment committee. Mr. Pierce oversees private client services for Beacon Pointe and manages other strategic initiatives related to that firm. In addition, he is employed part time as a professor at the Merage School of Business at the University of California Irvine. Mr. Pierce has a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Business.

Kevin Tanner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Kevin Tanner is founder, president, CEO and chief investment officer of Saratoga Research & Investment Management. He has worked as a professional money manager for more than a quarter century. Prior to establishing the firm, Mr. Tanner was a senior portfolio manager and a senior vice president with Prudential Securities and Smith Barney. Mr. Tanner is the leader of the firm and has final say on all managerial and investment decisions. In 1995, Mr. Tanner founded Tanner & Associates Asset Management, which was renamed Saratoga Research & Investment Management in 2007. Over the past seventeen years he built and tailored SaratogaRIM to execute the firm’s investment process. Investing remains one of Mr. Tanner’s abiding passions in life. Mr. Tanner earned his BS degree in economics from Santa Clara University, where he also played nose guard under the legendary football coach Pat Malley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×