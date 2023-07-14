Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|PSQGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|41.11%
|1 Yr
|7.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|14.88%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|5.75%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|3.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PSQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSQGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|658 K
|207 B
|74.22%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|2
|15351
|56.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.7 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|74.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.09%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|50.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSQGX % Rank
|Stocks
|62.61%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|32.29%
|Cash
|23.70%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|1.50%
|Bonds
|13.69%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|97.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|68.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|61.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|89.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSQGX % Rank
|Technology
|25.53%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|8.88%
|Industrials
|17.33%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|3.14%
|Healthcare
|16.44%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|14.21%
|Consumer Defense
|11.37%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|3.96%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|12.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.16%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|60.25%
|Financial Services
|7.57%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|93.72%
|Basic Materials
|3.23%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|71.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|92.08%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|96.04%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|93.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSQGX % Rank
|US
|54.82%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|25.20%
|Non US
|7.79%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|60.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSQGX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|63.38%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|2.59%
|Government
|36.62%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|29.97%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|44.01%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|88.15%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|96.59%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|65.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSQGX % Rank
|US
|13.69%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|95.50%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|93.60%
|PSQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|32.78%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|91.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PSQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PSQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSQGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|7.32%
|PSQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSQGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|66.53%
|PSQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PSQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSQGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|92.35%
|PSQGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Mr. Pierce is the Chief Executive Officer of the Port Street Investments, LLC since its founding in 2013. He is also with Beacon Pointe since 2006. From 2008 to 2010, he was a Senior Vice President and in 2010, he assumed the roles of Managing Director and a member of both the board of directors and the investment committee. Mr. Pierce oversees private client services for Beacon Pointe and manages other strategic initiatives related to that firm. In addition, he is employed part time as a professor at the Merage School of Business at the University of California Irvine. Mr. Pierce has a BA from the University of Virginia and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Kevin Tanner is founder, president, CEO and chief investment officer of Saratoga Research & Investment Management. He has worked as a professional money manager for more than a quarter century. Prior to establishing the firm, Mr. Tanner was a senior portfolio manager and a senior vice president with Prudential Securities and Smith Barney. Mr. Tanner is the leader of the firm and has final say on all managerial and investment decisions. In 1995, Mr. Tanner founded Tanner & Associates Asset Management, which was renamed Saratoga Research & Investment Management in 2007. Over the past seventeen years he built and tailored SaratogaRIM to execute the firm’s investment process. Investing remains one of Mr. Tanner’s abiding passions in life. Mr. Tanner earned his BS degree in economics from Santa Clara University, where he also played nose guard under the legendary football coach Pat Malley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
