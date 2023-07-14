Mr. Christopher Long is the Founder and serves as Chief Executive Officer, President and Portfolio Manager at Palmer Square Capital Management. Since inception, Chris has been successful in not only building a highly-experienced investment team, but also an integrated credit investment platform that manages mutual fund offerings, private funds and separately managed accounts. The firm has a client list that spans not only institutions and family offices, but also RIAs, bank/trust, and broker-dealers. Chris's previous work experience includes key investment roles at Prairie Capital and Sandell Asset Management as well as working at Morgan Stanley in the Credit Derivatives and Distressed Securities Group focused on the firm's proprietary investments. Before Morgan Stanley, he worked at TH Lee Putnam Ventures, a private equity fund sponsored by Thomas H Lee Partners and Putnam Investments. In that role, he also served on the Board of Directors of Avero, Inc. and was a Board Observer for Parago, Inc. He started his career at JPMorgan & Co. in Leveraged Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions (FIG Group) advising corporations and private equity firms on investment banking and capital markets. He received an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School and an AB degree in Economics cum laude from Princeton University. Chris's community involvement includes serving as an Investment Committee member of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Board Member of the Children's Mercy Hospital Foundation, Trustee for the St. Paul's Episcopal Day School, Co-Class Agent for Princeton University, Social Chair for the Princeton Club of Greater Kansas City, and Alumni Mentor for the Princeton University Bendheim Center for Finance Mentorship Program. Chris is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and the Economic Club of Kansas City. Formerly, Chris was also appointed by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and unanimously approved by the Senate to two terms as a Trustee for the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS). Chris also formerly served as the Treasurer for the City of Mission Hills, KS (appointed by Mayor David Fromm of Mission Hills, KS). Finally, Chris was formerly a Member of the Children's Mercy Hospitals Leadership Circle of Care Committee, Kansas University's Finance Department Advisory Board, Treasurer for the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Kansas City, Investment Committee Member for the Foundation of the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Member of the Major Gifts Committee - Harvard Business School. Finally, Chris was selected as a Finalist for the 2016 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the Central Midwest Region and to participate in the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City's KC Tomorrow (2007-2008 Class). He was awarded Ingram Magazine's 40 Under 40 award, the Kansas City Business Journal's Class of 2015 NextGen Leaders award, and KC Business Magazine's Rising Star Award.