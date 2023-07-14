Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|PSOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|31.12%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|45.45%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|91.24%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|87.46%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|89.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|81.87%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|97.91%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.97%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|65.77%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|63.87%
|Period
|PSOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|27.22%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|37.24%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|91.03%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|90.36%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|95.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSOCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|81.94%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|97.91%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.89%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|66.27%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|79.33%
|PSOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSOCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.3 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|37.95%
|Number of Holdings
|777
|2
|4154
|5.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.85 B
|288 K
|270 B
|24.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.8%
|106.2%
|0.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSOCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.06%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|3.00%
|Bonds
|63.12%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|0.60%
|Other
|3.31%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|1.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.20%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|0.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|0.98%
|Cash
|-70.45%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|99.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSOCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|79.18%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|98.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|85.03%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|98.75%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|98.83%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|99.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|89.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|93.23%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|97.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|98.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|90.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSOCX % Rank
|US
|99.81%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|3.60%
|Non US
|0.25%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|87.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSOCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|37.16%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|95.43%
|Government
|33.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.50%
|Derivative
|13.28%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|1.24%
|Securitized
|11.75%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|1.42%
|Corporate
|4.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.93%
|Municipal
|0.04%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|0.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSOCX % Rank
|US
|48.16%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|0.53%
|Non US
|14.96%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|0.30%
|PSOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|9.43%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|92.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.50%
|Administrative Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|97.16%
|PSOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|91.54%
|PSOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSOCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|92.01%
|PSOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSOCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|47.20%
|PSOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PSOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSOCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|85.06%
|PSOCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.534
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$1.473
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2008
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2008
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2007
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2005
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2005
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2004
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2004
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2003
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
