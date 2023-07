Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of small cap companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 2000 ® Value Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Value Index ranged from $0.51 million to $5.88 billion. In reviewing investment opportunities for the Fund, its adviser uses a value-oriented approach. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund’s equity investments are primarily in common stocks and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to its index, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund buys futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sells futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining market exposure to the index while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity. Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that ranks stocks based on its proprietary stock ranking system. The rankings are then reviewed and adjusted utilizing fundamental research conducted by the investment team to enhance accuracy and consistency. The adjusted rankings are used to place stocks into portfolios. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuers may be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors. In general, stocks are purchased when they are among the top ranked within their sector. Stocks become candidates for sale when their ranking falls, when they appear unattractive or when the company is no longer a small cap company. The Fund may continue to hold the securities if it believes further substantial growth is possible. Risk factor exposures are managed through portfolio construction. Portfolio constraints control for sector weights, position sizes and/or style characteristics of the Fund.