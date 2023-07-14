Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Penn Capital Mid Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
PSMPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.53 -0.13 -0.95%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PSMPX) Primary (PSMQX)
PSMPX (Mutual Fund)

Penn Capital Mid Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.53 -0.13 -0.95%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PSMPX) Primary (PSMQX)
PSMPX (Mutual Fund)

Penn Capital Mid Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.53 -0.13 -0.95%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PSMPX) Primary (PSMQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Penn Capital Mid Cap Core Fund

PSMPX | Fund

$13.53

$15.8 M

0.00%

1.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$15.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Penn Capital Mid Cap Core Fund

PSMPX | Fund

$13.53

$15.8 M

0.00%

1.70%

PSMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Penn Capital Mid Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Penn Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1166302
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Maguire

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. Shareholders will be given at least 60 days advance notice of any change to the 80% investment policy. Mid-capitalization companies are defined for this purpose as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between (i) the lesser of $2 billion or the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Russell Midcap® Index, and (ii) the greater of $20 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell Midcap® Index. As of August 31, 2021, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations included in the Russell Midcap® Index were approximately $1.6 billion and $64.7 billion, respectively. The Fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor incorporates environmental, social, and governance-related (“ESG”) issues into its research and analysis, including, but not limited to, an assessment of the following factors: evaluation of a company's management team, board and leadership structure, share structure and overall business practices. Each investment decision incorporates ESG and sustainability to the extent that any of these ESG factors impact the financial health or reputational risk of the company within the capital markets.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stock; preferred stock; equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities; other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund is also permitted to invest in private placements in these types of securities. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund generally invests in the securities of leveraged companies (i.e., companies that issue debt). The Fund also has the ability to invest in other investment companies, including ETFs, that have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s, or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. Investments in investment companies and ETFs also are permitted to manage the Fund’s cash holdings. The Fund may invest more than 25% in dividend-paying securities. In addition, the Fund may have increased exposure to investments in the financials sector. The Fund also may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities.

The Fund generally intends to invest in approximately 50 to 90 equity securities identified by the Advisor’s fundamental, bottom-up value driven research. The portfolio construction process involves both quantitative and qualitative fundamental analysis. Quantitative measures include the review of company financial statements and analysis of the company’s financial metrics relative to its peer group. Qualitative measures include evaluation of management, identification of market leaders within industries, and due-diligence research regarding customers, competitors and suppliers. The Advisor could choose to sell a security when, for example, in the Advisor’s determination, it no longer represents an attractive growth prospect, or to take advantage of what the Advisor has determined to be a better investment opportunity.

Read More

PSMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -23.7% 31.6% 27.07%
1 Yr 12.9% -41.1% 28.9% 26.00%
3 Yr 4.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 58.81%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 57.42%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -52.6% 20.1% 63.71%
2021 3.0% -25.0% 15.1% 70.28%
2020 3.0% -2.9% 196.6% 47.45%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 38.87%
2018 -4.1% -11.1% 0.0% 51.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -27.0% 31.6% 24.31%
1 Yr 12.9% -41.1% 48.6% 18.20%
3 Yr 4.3%* -20.8% 20.7% 58.73%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.0% 80.6% 61.05%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -52.6% 20.1% 63.71%
2021 3.0% -25.0% 15.1% 70.28%
2020 3.0% -2.9% 196.6% 47.45%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 38.87%
2018 -4.1% -11.1% 0.0% 70.38%

NAV & Total Return History

PSMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSMPX Category Low Category High PSMPX % Rank
Net Assets 15.8 M 481 K 145 B 91.27%
Number of Holdings 66 1 2445 66.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.5 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 92.79%
Weighting of Top 10 21.42% 2.9% 100.0% 49.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sun Communities Inc 2.58%
  2. Western Digital Corp 2.53%
  3. Pinnacle West Capital Corp 2.47%
  4. Transunion 2.40%
  5. Skyworks Solutions Inc 2.40%
  6. United Rentals Inc 2.36%
  7. CyrusOne Inc 2.35%
  8. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.34%
  9. Voya Financial Inc 2.34%
  10. D.R. Horton Inc 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.17% 0.00% 100.57% 41.04%
Cash 		0.82% -2.51% 100.00% 59.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 48.76%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 47.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 47.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 48.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMPX % Rank
Industrials 		16.02% 0.00% 45.89% 51.12%
Financial Services 		15.33% 0.00% 46.10% 28.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.77% 2.49% 46.48% 25.69%
Technology 		12.80% 0.00% 40.65% 78.80%
Basic Materials 		12.80% 0.00% 26.18% 1.50%
Healthcare 		11.47% 0.00% 47.15% 34.66%
Real Estate 		6.99% 0.00% 25.82% 57.11%
Communication Services 		4.23% 0.00% 30.98% 17.71%
Energy 		4.01% 0.00% 58.13% 68.83%
Utilities 		1.57% 0.00% 18.97% 76.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 98.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMPX % Rank
US 		94.20% 0.00% 100.04% 62.69%
Non US 		4.97% 0.00% 27.19% 24.38%

PSMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.70% 0.03% 33.98% 17.26%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 91.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

PSMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 19.44%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.00% 0.00% 321.00% 2.27%

PSMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSMPX Category Low Category High PSMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 62.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSMPX Category Low Category High PSMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -2.06% 3.38% 83.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Maguire

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Joseph C. Maguire, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Partner. Mr. Maguire joined the Advisor in 2005. Previously, he was with Acquisition Management Services, Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Maguire received a B.B.A. from The College of William and Mary and an M.B.A. from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Maguire has managed the Fund since inception in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×