Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$1.24 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.9%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PSMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|7.64%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|7.95%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|24.44%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|31.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|10.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSMLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|43.88%
|2021
|5.7%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|42.73%
|2020
|6.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|7.47%
|2019
|4.8%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|53.03%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|59.74%
|PSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSMLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.24 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|25.88%
|Number of Holdings
|165
|2
|2519
|47.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|202 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|25.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.94%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|49.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMLX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.66%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|75.25%
|Cash
|3.34%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|24.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|40.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|40.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|39.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|40.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMLX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.31%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|43.71%
|Technology
|15.39%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|31.97%
|Financial Services
|15.26%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|55.61%
|Healthcare
|13.64%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|48.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.60%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|16.16%
|Real Estate
|7.55%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|45.41%
|Energy
|5.17%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|67.01%
|Consumer Defense
|5.13%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|27.21%
|Utilities
|3.17%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|27.55%
|Basic Materials
|3.06%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|87.59%
|Communication Services
|0.71%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|91.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSMLX % Rank
|US
|94.30%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|70.54%
|Non US
|2.36%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|35.52%
|PSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|76.62%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|48.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSMLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|38.39%
|PSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSMLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|20.50%
|PSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSMLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|60.44%
|PSMLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2006
16.04
16.0%
Phil is a portfolio manager for Principal Global Equities. He serves as lead portfolio manager for the firm's U.S. small-cap equity portfolios. In addition, his responsibilities include leadership of the small-cap analyst team. Phil joined the firm in 1990 and was previously in corporate acquisitions and divestitures before moving to the equity group in 2000. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Kansas State University. Phil has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2011
10.87
10.9%
Brian is a portfolio manager at Principal Global Equities. Brian leads the global small-cap team which encompasses international small-cap and U.S. small-cap strategies. He serves as the lead portfolio manager for the firm's international portfolios while providing oversight to the U.S. small-cap team. Brian also leads the global small-cap team’s research and development efforts. He joined the firm in 1994 and became a portfolio manager in 2001. Brian received an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Iowa. Brian has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
