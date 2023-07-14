Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes,

in equity securities of companies with small to medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small to medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Russell 2500 Growth Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $35.9 million and $33.9 billion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, which emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average. To identify such companies, those managing the Fund’s investments use leading indicators of company-specific business trends (which can include various leading economic indicators such as unemployment claims and energy prices) to determine a company’s potential for growth and

earnings to exceed analyst’s current estimates. The Fund

’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.