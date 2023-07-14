Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Small-MidCap Growth Fund

PSMHX | Fund

$11.49

$8.35 M

0.00%

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.35 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 148.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSMHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Small-MidCap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Corbett

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small to medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with small to medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies in the Russell 2500 Growth Index (as of November 30, 2021, this range was between approximately $35.9 million and $33.9 billion). The Fund invests in growth equity securities, which emphasizes buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average. To identify such companies, those managing the Fund’s investments use leading indicators of company-specific business trends (which can include various leading economic indicators such as unemployment claims and energy prices) to determine a company’s potential for growth and earnings to exceed analyst’s current estimates. The Fund’s strategies may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.
Read More

PSMHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -26.9% 59.5% 54.87%
1 Yr 12.4% -43.3% 860.3% 60.42%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 56.19%
5 Yr N/A* -28.3% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 48.40%
2021 -10.1% -52.0% 83.9% 84.98%
2020 19.2% -17.6% 195.3% 5.88%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -53.4% 55.3% 52.74%
1 Yr 12.4% -60.3% 860.3% 57.42%
3 Yr -4.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 56.59%
5 Yr N/A* -27.6% 82.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 48.40%
2021 -10.1% -52.0% 83.9% 84.98%
2020 19.2% -17.6% 195.3% 5.88%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PSMHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSMHX Category Low Category High PSMHX % Rank
Net Assets 8.35 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 97.36%
Number of Holdings 68 20 3702 61.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.43 M 360 K 10.9 B 98.59%
Weighting of Top 10 27.67% 5.5% 92.1% 44.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 4.57%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMHX % Rank
Stocks 		95.58% 23.99% 100.52% 84.33%
Cash 		4.42% -0.52% 26.94% 13.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 78.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 78.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 77.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 78.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMHX % Rank
Technology 		28.54% 0.04% 62.17% 66.02%
Healthcare 		26.80% 0.00% 43.77% 6.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.90% 0.00% 57.41% 54.40%
Industrials 		10.60% 0.00% 38.23% 78.17%
Consumer Defense 		8.61% 0.00% 16.40% 3.17%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 62.10% 22.71%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 17.25% 30.46%
Financial Services 		2.86% 0.00% 43.01% 87.68%
Communication Services 		1.35% 0.00% 18.33% 70.42%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 83.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 95.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMHX % Rank
US 		95.58% 23.38% 100.52% 35.21%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 98.24%

PSMHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.02% 19.28% 74.96%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 46.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 148.40% 0.00% 250.31% 95.69%

PSMHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSMHX Category Low Category High PSMHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 79.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSMHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSMHX Category Low Category High PSMHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -2.24% 2.75% 27.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSMHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSMHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Corbett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 12, 2019

2.97

3.0%

Mr. Corbett joined Columbus Circle Investors in May, 2006. Prior to becoming Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, Mr. Corbett held the position of Senior Vice President/Co-Portfolio Manager. Prior to becoming Senior Vice President/Co-Portfolio Manager, he held the position of Senior Securities Analyst. Prior to this, he was an Associate Analyst for Banc of America. Mr. Corbett also worked as an Associate Analyst with UBS and as an Investment Analyst for Driehaus Capital Management. Mr. Corbett received his M.B.A. in Finance and Management and B.B.A. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Corbett has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society New York (formerly known as the New York Society of Security Analysts).

Marc Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Marc R. Shapiro has been with CCI since 2004. He earned a B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Emory University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

