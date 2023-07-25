Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks. Value stocks are issued by companies that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. Under normal circumstances we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Value Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of April 30, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $27.4 million and $13.3 billion. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.