11.3%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$314 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.5%
Expense Ratio 1.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 5.00%
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks. Value stocks are issued by companies that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. Under normal circumstances we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Value Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of April 30, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $27.4 million and $13.3 billion. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.
|Period
|PSLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-10.3%
|22.0%
|89.42%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-14.6%
|32.1%
|91.36%
|3 Yr
|17.1%*
|-14.5%
|116.1%
|31.03%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-24.6%
|42.4%
|67.32%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-21.2%
|23.3%
|80.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|84.77%
|2021
|17.7%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|7.48%
|2020
|0.7%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|53.01%
|2019
|5.1%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|28.09%
|2018
|-8.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|96.26%
|Period
|PSLBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|PSLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSLBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|314 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|59.27%
|Number of Holdings
|112
|10
|1551
|48.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.6 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|61.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.52%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|70.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSLBX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.21%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|32.90%
|Cash
|0.79%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|67.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|61.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|60.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|60.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|61.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSLBX % Rank
|Financial Services
|24.12%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|45.27%
|Industrials
|19.91%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|27.91%
|Technology
|10.79%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|35.82%
|Energy
|8.43%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|45.05%
|Real Estate
|8.33%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|42.20%
|Healthcare
|7.68%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|29.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.53%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|89.45%
|Basic Materials
|5.09%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|49.23%
|Communication Services
|2.76%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|44.18%
|Consumer Defense
|2.68%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|69.89%
|Utilities
|2.67%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|45.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSLBX % Rank
|US
|94.04%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|55.56%
|Non US
|5.17%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|29.63%
|PSLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.90%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|18.86%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|14.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|PSLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|5.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|2.00%
|PSLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|83.10%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSLBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|63.03%
|PSLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSLBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.60%
|71.61%
|PSLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PSLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSLBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|93.17%
|PSLBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Petro joined the Putnam Management in 2002 and now is a portfolio manager. Prior to that, he is at Perkin, Elmer Inc and Dain Rauscher Wessels. Petro has six years of investment experience. Petro holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
