The Fund seeks to exceed the total return of its benchmark index by investing under normal circumstances in non-U.S. equity derivatives, backed by a portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments. In managing the Fund’s investments in Fixed Income Instruments, PIMCO utilizes an absolute return approach, which is designed to have flexibility with respect to duration, overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a fixed income index benchmark. The absolute return approach seeks positive investment returns regardless of market environment and does not apply to the equity index replicating component of the Fund. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in common stocks, options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe Australasia Far East (“EAFE”) Index (the “Index”). The Fund normally uses equity derivatives instead of stocks to attempt to equal or exceed the daily performance of the Index. The Fund typically will seek to gain long exposure to its benchmark index in an amount, under normal circumstances, approximately equal to the Fund’s net assets. The value of equity derivatives should closely track changes in the value of underlying securities or indices. However, derivatives may be purchased with a small fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the equity securities directly, so that the remainder of the assets may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. PIMCO actively manages the Fixed Income Instruments held by the Fund with a view toward enhancing the Fund’s total return, subject to an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Index is an unmanaged index of issuers in countries of Europe, Australia and the Far East represented in U.S. dollars on an unhedged basis. The Fund seeks to remain invested in equity derivatives and/or stocks even when the Index is declining. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. equities or non-U.S. equity derivatives that do not comprise the Index. The Fund does not normally invest directly in stocks. However, when equity derivatives appear to be overvalued, the Fund may invest some or all of its assets in stocks. The Fund’s equity exposure will not be hedged into U.S. dollars. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. Assets not invested in equity securities or derivatives may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that within such 20% limitation, the Fund may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means with respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. With respect to the Fund’s fixed income investments, the Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.