Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund broadly diversifies its assets

among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments outside the U.S. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of developed and emerging market equity funds, and, from time to time, a money market fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.

The fund invests in stock funds that have holdings in many different developed countries outside the U.S., as well as emerging markets. The fund’s overall allocation to international stock funds is represented by a diversified mix of funds that employ both growth and value investment approaches and consists of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.

Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds

Spectrum International Equity Fund Investment Range Africa & Middle East 0%-15 % Emerging Europe 0%-15 % Emerging Markets Discovery Stock 0%-10 % Emerging Markets Stock 0%-10 % European Stock 0%-30 % International Discovery 0%-20 % International Stock 0%-55 % International Value Equity 0%-35 % Japan 0%-30 % Latin America 0%-15 % New Asia 0%-20 % Overseas Stock 0%-35 % U.S. Treasury Money 0%-25 %

The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.