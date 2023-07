The Fund

seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a broad range of high-quality, fixed-income securities. The Fund invests primarily in high quality short-term bonds and other fixed-income securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (if securities are rated differently by S&P Global and Moody’s, the highest rating is used; or, if unrated, in the opinion of those selecting such investments, are of comparable quality). The Fund’s investments also include corporate securities, government securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities (securitized products). The Fund invests in foreign securities.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an effective maturity of five years or less and an average portfolio duration

that is within ±15% of the duration of the Bloomberg Credit 1-3 Year Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was 1.83

years.

The Fund invests in derivatives, including Treasury futures, to manage the fixed-income exposure. A derivative is a financial

arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index.