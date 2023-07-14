Home
Trending ETFs

PSGRX (Mutual Fund)

PSGRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund

PSGRX | Fund

$53.73

$728 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

18.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$728 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Monroe

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. Growth stocks are issued by companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Growth Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of August 31, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $24.6 million and $8.7 billion.

We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.

Read More

PSGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -21.9% 50.1% 16.16%
1 Yr 18.5% -72.8% 36.6% 9.41%
3 Yr 0.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 30.03%
5 Yr 4.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 7.41%
10 Yr 8.4%* -23.2% 11.9% 4.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -82.1% 547.9% 39.42%
2021 -1.2% -69.3% 196.9% 36.90%
2020 11.8% -28.2% 32.1% 26.16%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 4.24%
2018 -0.9% -14.5% 20.4% 8.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -24.8% 50.1% 15.82%
1 Yr 18.5% -72.8% 36.6% 9.24%
3 Yr 0.5%* -54.3% 47.2% 30.03%
5 Yr 4.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 8.16%
10 Yr 8.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 7.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -82.1% 547.9% 39.42%
2021 -1.2% -69.3% 196.9% 36.90%
2020 11.8% -28.2% 32.1% 26.16%
2019 7.7% -3.2% 9.3% 4.24%
2018 -0.9% -14.5% 20.4% 20.38%

NAV & Total Return History

PSGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSGRX Category Low Category High PSGRX % Rank
Net Assets 728 M 183 K 28 B 44.15%
Number of Holdings 87 6 1336 59.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 195 M 59 K 2.7 B 44.48%
Weighting of Top 10 23.49% 5.9% 100.0% 44.89%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.53% 77.52% 101.30% 63.21%
Cash 		3.48% -1.30% 22.49% 30.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 91.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 91.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 90.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGRX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.29% 0.00% 47.90% 54.01%
Technology 		21.04% 2.91% 75.51% 76.59%
Industrials 		19.71% 0.00% 36.64% 23.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.65% 0.00% 40.68% 27.09%
Financial Services 		7.23% 0.00% 42.95% 42.81%
Communication Services 		4.56% 0.00% 15.31% 13.88%
Energy 		4.33% 0.00% 55.49% 21.40%
Real Estate 		3.36% 0.00% 15.31% 29.43%
Consumer Defense 		1.69% 0.00% 13.56% 88.29%
Basic Materials 		1.15% 0.00% 10.30% 76.59%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 93.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGRX % Rank
US 		86.17% 67.06% 99.56% 84.45%
Non US 		10.36% 0.00% 26.08% 10.87%

PSGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.05% 27.56% 29.15%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.05% 4.05% 33.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 77.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PSGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 89.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 3.00% 439.00% 61.28%

PSGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSGRX Category Low Category High PSGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 92.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSGRX Category Low Category High PSGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.26% -4.08% 1.10% 85.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Monroe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Mr. Monroe is a Portfolio Manager and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Monroe was a Senior Investment Analyst for Federated Investors from 2008 to 2012; a Senior Investment Analyst for American Century Investment Management from 2002 to 2008; an Investment Analyst for Mercer Investment Consulting from 1997 to 1999; and a Fund Accountant for Bisys Investment Services from 1996 to 1997. Mr. Monroe earned an M.B.A. from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, and a B.S. degree in Finance from Miami University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

