Principal investments

The fund invests in bonds of varying maturities, but normally limits its portfolio duration to within +/- 50% of the effective duration of the fund's benchmark index, Bloomberg US Government/Credit Index, which as of July 31, 2022 was approximately 6.84 years and may change over time. Duration is a measure of the fund's exposure to interest rate risk—a longer duration means that changes in market interest rates are likely to have a larger effect on the value of the fund's portfolio.

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed income securities, which may be represented by derivatives or investments in securities of other investment companies that invest primarily in fixed income securities. Such investments may include US government bonds, bonds that are backed by mortgages and other assets, bonds (including convertible bonds) of US and foreign private issuers, foreign government bonds (including bonds issued by supranational and quasi-governmental entities), foreign currency exchange-related securities, repurchase agreements, municipals, structured notes, bank loans, and money market instruments (including commercial paper and certificates of deposit). There are different types of US government securities, including those issued or guaranteed by the US government, its agencies and its instrumentalities, and they have different types of government support. Some are supported by the full faith and credit of the US, while others are supported by (1) the ability of the issuer to borrow from the US Treasury; (2) the credit of the issuing agency, instrumentality or government-sponsored entity; (3) pools of assets, such as mortgages; or (4) the US government in some other way. The fund may also invest in equity securities, such as preferred shares and securities convertible into stocks.

The fund also invests, to a limited extent, in bonds that are below investment grade. Securities rated below investment grade (or unrated bonds of equivalent quality) are commonly known as "junk bonds." The fund may invest in when-issued or delayed delivery bonds to increase its return, giving rise to a form of leverage.

The fund may invest in "to be announced" or "TBA" securities, which are mortgage-backed securities that usually are traded on a forward commitment basis with an approximate principal amount and no defined maturity date, issued or guaranteed by US government agencies and instrumentalities. The fund also may engage in TBA and Treasury "roll" transactions. A TBA roll transac-

tion is a strategy whereby the fund decides to sell one TBA security and buy another TBA security due at a later date (Treasury roll transactions differ in that the underlying securities are US Treasury securities).

The fund may, but is not required to, use exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include options (on securities and swap agreements), futures (on securities or interest rate futures), currency forward agreements, swap agreements (specifically, interest rate, total return and credit default swaps) and structured notes. These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's security, index, currency, interest rate or other exposure, or otherwise managing the risk profile of the fund. In addition, the derivative instruments listed above may be used in place of direct investments; to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions in markets, currencies or securities. Options, interest rate futures and swaps may also be used to adjust the fund's portfolio duration.

The fund engages in frequent trading from time to time and consequently, the fund's investment strategies can result in high portfolio turnover.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among the fund's subadvisor(s). The relative value of each subadvisor's share of the fund's assets may change over time.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select

the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of the subadvisors include:

• A strategy that focuses on those areas of the bond market that the subadvisor considers undervalued.

• An "opportunistic fixed income" strategy that employs a consistently applied, risk managed approach to portfolio management that leverages the subadvisor's proprietary fundamental research capabilities, decision making frameworks and quantitative risk management tools.

• A strategy that seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments that are performing, durable, and available at an attractive valuation, including floating or variable rate debt instruments.