Principal Investment Strategies

The fund offers the potential for attractive total return and income by investing primarily in non-investment grade bank loans with a focus on higher quality companies within a rating tier. Using extensive credit and company analysis and monitoring, the subadviser looks for those securities with strong total return potential while maintaining an emphasis on managing risk.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of senior floating rate loans (“Senior Loans”), including both secured loans and “covenant lite” loans which have few or no financial maintenance covenants that would require a borrower to maintain certain financial metrics. The fund may invest up to 15% of total assets in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities and foreign Senior Loans, including Yankee bonds. The fund may purchase derivative instruments, including, but not limited to, options, futures contracts, credit-linked notes, and swaps.

The fund may borrow an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed). The fund may borrow for investment purposes, to meet repurchase requests and for temporary, extraordinary or emergency purposes.