Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

1789 Growth and Income Fund

mutual fund
PSEPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.86 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (PSECX) Primary Other (PSEPX)
PSEPX (Mutual Fund)

1789 Growth and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.86 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (PSECX) Primary Other (PSEPX)
PSEPX (Mutual Fund)

1789 Growth and Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.86 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (PSECX) Primary Other (PSEPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1789 Growth and Income Fund

PSEPX | Fund

$15.86

$33.7 M

1.98%

$0.31

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.8%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$33.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

73.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1789 Growth and Income Fund

PSEPX | Fund

$15.86

$33.7 M

1.98%

$0.31

1.00%

PSEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1789 Growth and Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pinnacle Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Tryon

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a combination of common stocks and other equity securities (including preferred stocks and warrants), debt securities and convertible securities. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies such as mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in these same securities. The Fund may also invest in ETFs that hold physical commodities such as gold, silver, and other precious metals. The allocation of the Fund’s investments across asset classes will vary substantially from time to time. The Fund’s investments in each asset class are not subject to limitation and are based upon Pinnacle Capital Management, LLC’s (the “Adviser”) assessment of economic conditions and market factors, including equity price levels, interest rate levels and their anticipated direction. The Adviser will select common stocks by utilizing a fundamental, bottom-up research process intended to identify issuers whose financial fundamentals are expected to improve. While there is no minimum dividend required for any single equity investment, as part of its evaluation process, the Adviser will consider an issuer’s ability to pay a current dividend as well as its ability to increase its dividend payout in the future. The Adviser will select convertible or debt securities using a credit analysis that focuses on income-producing characteristics. Up to 10% of the Fund’s investments at the time of purchase may be in debt securities and convertible securities that are rated below investment grade or unrated and determined to be of similar quality (“high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization (with a focus on $3 billion and above). The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in non-U.S. securities (including emerging market securities), some of which may be traded domestically in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may employ a strategy of writing (selling) call options on the common stocks it holds; such strategy is intended to enhance the Fund’s total return and reduce overall portfolio risk, though there is no assurance that it will succeed. In addition to equity securities (such as preferred stocks and warrants), the Fund may invest in unregistered or thinly traded securities.

In making the Fund’s fixed income securities investments, the Fund may invest in corporate bonds, debentures and notes, U.S. Government securities, municipal securities, foreign sovereign issued securities, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) (including interest only, principal only mortgages and pools the underlying assets of which include, “sub-prime”, negative amortization, no-document or non-performing mortgages, single-family, manufactured housing or commercial properties) and asset-backed securities (“ABS”), commercial paper, loans (including first lien, second lien, senior and mortgages), convertible debt securities, convertible preferred securities, bank debt, ETFs primarily invested in fixed income securities, and mutual funds primarily invested in fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities without regard to maturity.

With respect to the equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser may sell a security when it believes the security no longer fits within the Fund’s portfolio, when the Adviser’s financial forecast for the security deteriorates, when the security’s market price rises substantially above the Adviser’s estimated fair intrinsic value, or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, a more attractive investment opportunity arises to replace the security. With respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser generally purchases fixed income securities with the intent of holding those securities to maturity. Prior to maturity, however, the Adviser may sell a fixed income security if it believes the issuer of the fixed income security will no longer be able to pay interest and/or principal as scheduled or when, in the Adviser’s opinion, a more attractive investment opportunity arises to replace the security. With the exception of selling based upon the uncovering of a more attractive investment opportunity, all sell decisions are intended to reduce downside risk and preserve the Fund’s capital. Selling to take advantage of a more attractive investment opportunity may be intended to achieve long-term capital appreciation and/or preserve the Fund’s capital.

Read More

PSEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.6% 215.2% 54.51%
1 Yr 1.7% -58.6% 197.5% 67.02%
3 Yr 6.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 47.18%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 25.88%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 98.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -65.1% 22.3% 42.03%
2021 9.8% -25.3% 25.5% 29.68%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 40.71%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 28.23%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 20.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.8% -13.6% 215.2% 52.07%
1 Yr 1.7% -58.6% 197.5% 66.53%
3 Yr 6.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 47.25%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 30.85%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 98.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -65.1% 22.3% 42.03%
2021 9.8% -25.3% 25.5% 29.77%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 56.7% 40.62%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 28.32%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 50.37%

NAV & Total Return History

PSEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSEPX Category Low Category High PSEPX % Rank
Net Assets 33.7 M 1 M 151 B 92.67%
Number of Holdings 16 2 1727 99.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 86.95%
Weighting of Top 10 73.19% 5.0% 99.2% 0.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 26.37%
  2. CME Group Inc Class A 5.93%
  3. Republic Services Inc 5.54%
  4. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 5.52%
  5. The Kroger Co 5.25%
  6. Fidelity National Financial Inc 5.03%
  7. Celanese Corp Class A 5.03%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.97%
  9. Packaging Corp of America 4.95%
  10. The Home Depot Inc 4.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSEPX % Rank
Stocks 		73.63% 28.02% 125.26% 99.34%
Cash 		26.37% -88.20% 71.98% 0.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 89.24%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 88.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 88.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 89.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSEPX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.11% 0.00% 58.05% 0.58%
Industrials 		13.85% 0.00% 42.76% 19.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.09% 0.00% 22.74% 4.46%
Communication Services 		7.50% 0.00% 26.58% 23.43%
Consumer Defense 		7.13% 0.00% 34.10% 68.40%
Healthcare 		6.75% 0.00% 30.08% 97.85%
Real Estate 		6.52% 0.00% 90.54% 8.42%
Basic Materials 		6.15% 0.00% 21.69% 11.06%
Utilities 		5.90% 0.00% 27.04% 28.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 99.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 99.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSEPX % Rank
US 		73.63% 24.51% 121.23% 96.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 98.52%

PSEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.04% 45.41% 43.49%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 88.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PSEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.00% 488.00% 5.91%

PSEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSEPX Category Low Category High PSEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.98% 0.00% 41.90% 96.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSEPX Category Low Category High PSEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.91% -1.51% 4.28% 74.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Tryon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2017

4.44

4.4%

Paul A. Tryon, CFA is Senior Portfolio Manager of Pinnacle Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Tryon received a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Yale University. Mr. Tryon is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with almost 20 years of investment management experience. Mr. Tryon previously served as Director of Investments at Emerson Investment Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×