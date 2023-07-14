The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities. The Fund does not intend to invest in securities whose interest is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may only invest in investment grade debt securities. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in bonds of issuers in California and New York. To the extent that the Fund concentrates its investments in California or New York, it will be subject to California or New York State-Specific Risk. The Fund may also invest 25% or more of its total assets in Municipal Bonds that finance education, health care, housing, transportation, utilities and other similar projects, and 25% or more of its total assets in industrial development bonds. The average portfolio duration of this Fund varies based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The portfolio manager focuses on bonds with the potential to offer attractive current income, typically looking for bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields or that are trading at competitive market prices. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by entities, such as trusts, whose underlying assets are Municipal Bonds, including, without limitation, residual interest bonds. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.