Trending ETFs

PIMCO Short Duration Municipal Income Fund

mutual fund
PSDUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.24 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (PSDIX) Primary C (PSDCX) A (PSDAX) Inst (PSDPX) C (PCCMX) Inst (PSDUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Short Duration Municipal Income Fund

PSDUX | Fund

$8.24

$551 M

3.04%

$0.25

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$551 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSDUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Short Duration Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Jul 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hammer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.The Fund does not intend to invest in securities whose interest is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may only invest in investment grade debt securities. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in bonds of issuers in California and New York. To the extent that the Fund concentrates its investments in California or New York, it will be subject to California or New York State-Specific Risk. The Fund may also invest 25% or more of its total assets in Municipal Bonds that finance education, health care, housing, transportation, utilities and other similar projects, and 25% or more of its total assets in industrial development bonds. The average portfolio duration of this Fund varies based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The portfolio manager focuses on bonds with the potential to offer attractive current income, typically looking for bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields or that are trading at competitive market prices.The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by entities, such as trusts, whose underlying assets are Municipal Bonds, including, without limitation, residual interest bonds. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PSDUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 77.55%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.3% 21.84%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 38.67%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 72.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 90.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -76.8% 4.7% N/A
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -60.4% 31.9% 76.10%
1 Yr -0.6% -45.4% 15.1% 16.75%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 51.6% 36.80%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 61.55%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 90.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSDUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -76.8% 4.7% N/A
2021 N/A -69.5% 12.4% N/A
2020 N/A -66.1% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PSDUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSDUX Category Low Category High PSDUX % Rank
Net Assets 551 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 45.83%
Number of Holdings 248 1 14000 49.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.6 M -317 M 8.64 B 46.99%
Weighting of Top 10 15.37% 2.4% 101.7% 58.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pimco Fds 3.66%
  2. NEW YORK N Y 0.15% 0.15% 2.64%
  3. NEW JERSEY ST 5% 1.61%
  4. NEW JERSEY ST 5% 5% 1.31%
  5. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.15% 0.15% 1.22%
  6. CALIFORNIA PUB FIN AUTH REV 0.12% 0.12% 1.21%
  7. GOLDEN ST TOB SECURITIZATION CORP CALIF TOB SETTLEMENT REV 2.587% 2.587% 1.12%
  8. CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE & ECONOMIC DEV BK REV 0.86% 0.86% 1.12%
  9. PENNSYLVANIA ST 4% 1.07%
  10. KANSAS ST DEPT TRANSN HWY REV 0.819% 0.819% 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSDUX % Rank
Bonds 		88.29% 65.51% 150.86% 97.11%
Cash 		11.70% -50.86% 33.96% 2.55%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 47.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 45.37%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 45.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 45.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSDUX % Rank
Municipal 		88.22% 44.39% 100.00% 96.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.78% 0.00% 33.95% 3.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 45.31%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 46.30%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 54.80%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 48.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSDUX % Rank
US 		87.81% 37.86% 142.23% 91.61%
Non US 		0.48% 0.00% 62.14% 61.05%

PSDUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.02% 6.50% 71.63%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.10% 89.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

PSDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSDUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 0.00% 283.00% 92.69%

PSDUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSDUX Category Low Category High PSDUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.04% 0.00% 4.45% 66.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSDUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSDUX Category Low Category High PSDUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -0.53% 5.33% 90.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSDUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

PSDUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hammer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2015

6.78

6.8%

Mr. Hammer is an executive vice president in the New York office and head of municipal bond portfolio management. He rejoined PIMCO in 2015 from Morgan Stanley, where he was managing director and head of municipal trading, risk management and research. Previously at PIMCO, he was a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager, and prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was an executive director and head of the high yield and distressed municipal bond trading group at Morgan Stanley. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Syracuse University.

Rachel Betton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ms. Betton is a senior vice president and municipal bond portfolio manager in the New York office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, she was a municipal high yield and distressed trader at Morgan Stanley. Additionally, she was a public finance banker, focusing on municipal asset-backed securitizations and revenue-backed credits in the Midwest. She has 11 years of investment and financial services experience and holds an undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

