Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities rated investment grade at time of purchase. Investment grade securities are those rated in the Baa3 or higher categories by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or in the BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, or another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”), determined by Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, to be of comparable credit quality. The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (i) asset-backed securities, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and mortgage-backed securities, (ii) corporate bonds, notes, debentures and commercial paper, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) bank loans, (v) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and (vi) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund’s asset-backed securities investments may be comprised of loans or leases secured by motor vehicles or other equipment, consumer receivables from sources such as credit cards or student loans, or cash flows from operating assets such as royalties and leases.

Mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (“CMOs”) issued or guaranteed by private entities.

The Fund’s investments will generally be U.S. dollar denominated. While the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, the Fund will maintain an average portfolio duration under normal market conditions of less than one year. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a one-year duration would be expected to decrease by approximately 1% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. Calculations of duration may be based on estimates and may not reliably predict a security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, the Advisor uses a blend of top-down analysis, which includes macro analysis, analysis of valuation metrics across credit sectors, and sector monitoring, and bottom-up analysis, which involves individual issuer and management analysis and security/transaction evaluation that seeks to identify debt securities that it believes can provide highly competitive rate yields and total return over the long term with relatively mitigated credit risk.

As part of its overall investment process, the Fund’s investments are subject to the Advisor’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) screening process, as described below. Generally, before the Fund invests in a corporate debt security, the Advisor analyzes the issuer’s ESG risk profile using fundamental, bottom-up research as well as independent third-party data to assess whether an issuer should be considered for investment. The Advisor’s ESG screening process requires that all below investment grade corporate debt (i.e., “junk bonds”) issuers be assigned a score rating using the Advisor’s proprietary scoring methodology (an “ESG Score”), which is used as part of the Advisor’s overall assessment of whether such an issuer should be considered for investment. The Advisor may also assign an ESG Score to investment grade issuers, although generally they are not assigned an ESG Score by the Advisor. The Advisor’s ESG screening process is designed to largely exclude issuers that it believes are inconsistent with the goals and objectives expressed in the UN Global Compact’s Principles and Sustainable Development Goals, which may change over time. In addition, the Advisor’s ESG screening process seeks to exclude debt obligations of issuers that, together with any affiliates, are involved in and derive significant revenue (i.e., more than 50% of their revenue) from certain industries or product lines, including:

● the speculative extraction of oil and gas (commonly referred to as exploration and production);

● the speculative extraction of thermal coal or the generation of electricity using coal;

● hazardous chemicals, pesticides and wastes, or ozone depleting substances;

● endangered or protected wildlife or wildlife products, the production or trade of which is banned by applicable global conventions and agreements;

● pornography or prostitution;

● tobacco or tobacco-related products;

● subprime lending or payday lending activities;

● firearms or weapons, including controversial weapons (e.g., cluster bombs, anti-personnel mines, and chemical or biological weapons); and