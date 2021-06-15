Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
PSCQX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PSCNX) Primary (PSCQX)
PSCQX (Mutual Fund)

Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PSCNX) Primary (PSCQX)
PSCQX (Mutual Fund)

Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (PSCNX) Primary (PSCQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund

PSCQX | Fund

-

$17.1 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$17.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund

PSCQX | Fund

-

$17.1 M

0.00%

-

PSCQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PENN Capital Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined for this purpose as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between the lesser of $100 million or the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Bloomberg US 2000 Index and the greater of $4 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Bloomberg US 2000 Index. As of October 31, 2022, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations included in the Bloomberg US 2000 Index were approximately $19 million and $7.5 billion, respectively. The Fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor incorporates environmental, social, and governance-related (“ESG”) issues into its research and analysis, including, but not limited to, an assessment of the following factors: evaluation of a company's management team, board and leadership structure, share structure and overall business practices. Each investment decision incorporates ESG and sustainability to the extent that any of these ESG factors impact the financial health or reputational risk of the company within the capital markets.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stock; preferred stock; equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities; other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund also is permitted to invest in private placements in these types of securities. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. In addition, the Fund may have increased exposure to investments in the financials and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund generally invests in the securities of leveraged companies (i.e., companies that issue debt). The Fund also has the ability to invest in other investment companies, including ETFs, that have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities.

The Fund generally intends to invest in approximately 50 to 90 equity securities identified by the Advisor’s fundamental, bottom-up value driven research. The portfolio construction process involves both quantitative and qualitative fundamental analysis. Quantitative measures include the review of company financial statements and analysis of the company’s financial metrics relative to its peer group. Qualitative measures include evaluation of management, identification of market leaders within industries, and due-diligence research regarding customers, competitors and suppliers. The Advisor could choose to sell a security when, for example, in the Advisor’s determination, it no longer represents an attractive growth prospect, or to take advantage of what the Advisor has determined to be a better investment opportunity.

The Fund anticipates a higher than average portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

PSCQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSCQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PSCQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSCQX Category Low Category High PSCQX % Rank
Net Assets 17.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 70 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 3.79 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.11% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Weatherford International PLC 3.54%
  2. Golden Entertainment Inc 2.35%
  3. HE Equipment Services Inc 2.25%
  4. American Axle Manufacturing 2.06%
  5. First BanCorp/Puerto Rico 2.06%
  6. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc 2.04%
  7. Nexstar Media Group Inc 2.03%
  8. Northern Oil and Gas Inc 1.97%
  9. Penn Entertainment Inc 1.92%
  10. Performance Food Group Co 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCQX % Rank
Stocks 		99.55% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.45% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCQX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCQX % Rank
US 		99.55% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PSCQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PSCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PSCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSCQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSCQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSCQX Category Low Category High PSCQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSCQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSCQX Category Low Category High PSCQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSCQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PSCQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×