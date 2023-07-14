Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

Net Assets

$15.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSCNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Penn Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1068796
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Green

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined for this purpose as companies with market capitalizations at the time of purchase between the lesser of $100 million or the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Russell 2000® Index and the greater of $4 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000® Index. As of August 31, 2021, the minimum and maximum market capitalizations included in the Russell 2000® Index were approximately $109 million and $24.2 billion, respectively. The Fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Advisor incorporates environmental, social, and governance-related (“ESG”) issues into its research and analysis, including, but not limited to, an assessment of the following factors: evaluation of a company's management team, board and leadership structure, share structure and overall business practices. Each investment decision incorporates ESG and sustainability to the extent that any of these ESG factors impact the financial health or reputational risk of the company within the capital markets.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests include common stock; preferred stock; equity-equivalent securities such as convertible securities; other investment companies, including exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund also is permitted to invest in private placements in these types of securities. ADRs are equity securities traded on U.S. securities exchanges, which are generally issued by banks or trust companies to evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. In addition, the Fund may have increased exposure to investments in the financials and consumer discretionary sectors. The Fund generally invests in the securities of leveraged companies (i.e., companies that issue debt). The Fund also has the ability to invest in other investment companies, including ETFs, that have investment objectives similar to the Fund’s or that otherwise are permitted investments with the Fund’s investment policies described herein. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign equity securities.

The Fund generally intends to invest in approximately 50 to 90 equity securities identified by the Advisor’s fundamental, bottom-up value driven research. The portfolio construction process involves both quantitative and qualitative fundamental analysis. Quantitative measures include the review of company financial statements and analysis of the company’s financial metrics relative to its peer group. Qualitative measures include evaluation of management, identification of market leaders within industries, and due-diligence research regarding customers, competitors and suppliers. The Advisor could choose to sell a security when, for example, in the Advisor’s determination, it no longer represents an attractive growth prospect, or to take advantage of what the Advisor has determined to be a better investment opportunity.

The Fund anticipates a higher than average portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

PSCNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -21.9% 50.1% 65.66%
1 Yr 17.3% -72.8% 36.6% 14.12%
3 Yr 14.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 2.78%
5 Yr 2.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 14.26%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -82.1% 547.9% 5.29%
2021 4.1% -69.3% 196.9% 13.79%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 52.51%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 18.78%
2018 -5.1% -14.5% 20.4% 72.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -24.8% 50.1% 64.48%
1 Yr 17.3% -72.8% 36.6% 13.45%
3 Yr 14.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 2.95%
5 Yr 2.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 16.70%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSCNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -82.1% 547.9% 5.29%
2021 4.1% -69.3% 196.9% 13.79%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 52.51%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 18.78%
2018 -5.1% -14.5% 20.4% 78.10%

NAV & Total Return History

PSCNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSCNX Category Low Category High PSCNX % Rank
Net Assets 15.5 M 183 K 28 B 96.82%
Number of Holdings 74 6 1336 73.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.36 M 59 K 2.7 B 97.32%
Weighting of Top 10 20.95% 5.9% 100.0% 54.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Weatherford International PLC Ordinary Shares - New 2.98%
  2. Chart Industries Inc 2.12%
  3. Golden Entertainment Inc 2.07%
  4. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Class A 2.00%
  5. Community Health Systems Inc 2.00%
  6. Sabre Corp 1.99%
  7. Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR 1.99%
  8. H&E Equipment Services Inc 1.99%
  9. PDC Energy Inc 1.98%
  10. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCNX % Rank
Stocks 		101.30% 77.52% 101.30% 0.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 51.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 59.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 49.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 49.00%
Cash 		-1.30% -1.30% 22.49% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCNX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		17.93% 0.00% 40.68% 8.70%
Healthcare 		15.03% 0.00% 47.90% 82.44%
Industrials 		14.34% 0.00% 36.64% 74.58%
Energy 		13.62% 0.00% 55.49% 2.17%
Financial Services 		10.16% 0.00% 42.95% 20.90%
Technology 		9.69% 2.91% 75.51% 97.99%
Communication Services 		7.73% 0.00% 15.31% 1.17%
Real Estate 		5.01% 0.00% 15.31% 19.40%
Basic Materials 		4.80% 0.00% 10.30% 15.05%
Consumer Defense 		1.71% 0.00% 13.56% 87.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 62.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCNX % Rank
US 		95.95% 67.06% 99.56% 29.93%
Non US 		5.35% 0.00% 26.08% 28.60%

PSCNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.05% 27.56% 18.98%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.05% 4.05% 83.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 18.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSCNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 3.00% 439.00% 4.09%

PSCNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSCNX Category Low Category High PSCNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 52.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSCNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSCNX Category Low Category High PSCNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -4.08% 1.10% 26.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSCNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSCNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2015

6.46

6.5%

Mr. Green began his career with Penn Capital in 1997. Prior to joining Penn Capital, Mr. Green gained experience with the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission where he served as a financial analyst in the Division of Investment Management. As Director of Research, Mr. Green is responsible for guiding the firm’s day-to-day research process. He serves as the Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s Small Cap and Mid Cap equity strategies, chairs the firm’s Equity Strategy Committee and is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee which drives overall strategy and management of the firm. Mr. Green has been a contributor to many national business media outlets and financial industry print publications. He also serves on the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the ADL, MidAtlantic Region. Mr. Green received a BSBA, Cum Laude, from American University and received an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

