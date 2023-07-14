Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
8.0%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.1%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PSCHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|93.27%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|64.20%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|30.56%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|68.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|35.80%
* Annualized
|PSCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSCHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|183 K
|28 B
|24.58%
|Number of Holdings
|120
|6
|1336
|29.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|412 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|31.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.09%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|52.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSCHX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.23%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|67.06%
|Cash
|3.77%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|25.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|8.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|24.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|4.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|4.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSCHX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.52%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|7.69%
|Industrials
|16.72%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|55.52%
|Technology
|14.76%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|91.64%
|Healthcare
|11.99%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|91.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.69%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|66.89%
|Real Estate
|9.77%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|1.34%
|Energy
|7.50%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|5.85%
|Consumer Defense
|4.47%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|38.13%
|Utilities
|3.18%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|2.51%
|Basic Materials
|3.15%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|34.78%
|Communication Services
|0.24%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|82.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSCHX % Rank
|US
|91.49%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|66.39%
|Non US
|4.74%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|31.77%
|PSCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|39.32%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|22.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.09%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PSCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PSCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSCHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|56.42%
|PSCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSCHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|9.70%
|PSCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PSCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSCHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.42%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|21.86%
|PSCHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Jason M. Swiatek, CFA, is a managing director and a small and smid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in August 2000. He was named co-manager of small cap portfolios in September 2005 and co-manager of sMid cap portfolios in November 2013. Mr. Swiatek joined Prudential in 1995 as a financial reviewer for the asset management group. In 1996, he moved to Prudential's global growth equities team before joining the small cap equity team in January 1999. Prior to Prudential, Mr. Swiatek worked at Munistat/PFA, Inc. and the Center for Entrepreneurship. He received a BS, summa cum laude, in finance from Canisius College. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 11, 2018
3.89
3.9%
Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
