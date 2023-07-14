Home
PSCHX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$20.57 -0.22 -1.06%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGOAX) Primary C (PSCCX) Inst (PSCZX) Retirement (JSCRX) Retirement (PJSQX) Retirement (PSCHX) Retirement (PSCJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund

PSCHX | Fund

$20.57

$1.97 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$1.97 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSCHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Swiatek

Fund Description

The subadviser seeks investments whose price will increase over time. The Fundnormally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of small, less well-known companies that the subadviser believes are relatively undervalued.“Investable assets” consist of the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The subadviser currently considers small companies to be those with a market capitalization less than the largest market capitalization of the Russell 2500 Index at the time of investment. The market capitalization within the Russell 2500 Index will vary, but as of September 30, 2022, the median market capitalization was approximately $1.3 billion and the largest company by market capitalization was approximately $18.2 billion. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified and typically will include stocks representing all of the sectors in the Russell 2500 Index.In deciding which stocks to buy, the subadviser uses a blend of both value and growth styles. The subadviser looks for stocks in a variety of different industries and sectors that it believes have attractive valuations, and should experience superior earnings growth on an intermediate term basis. The subadviser generally bases its belief on its proprietary forecasts of each company’s potential earnings growth for periods greater than one year.
Read More

PSCHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -21.9% 50.1% 93.27%
1 Yr 9.3% -72.8% 36.6% 64.20%
3 Yr 0.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 30.56%
5 Yr -6.3%* -42.7% 12.5% 68.15%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 35.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -82.1% 547.9% 9.73%
2021 -1.8% -69.3% 196.9% 39.48%
2020 3.6% -28.2% 32.1% 95.88%
2019 4.2% -3.2% 9.3% 68.51%
2018 -6.2% -14.5% 20.4% 84.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -24.8% 50.1% 91.41%
1 Yr 9.3% -72.8% 36.6% 62.35%
3 Yr 0.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 30.56%
5 Yr -6.3%* -42.7% 14.6% 72.91%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 33.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -82.1% 547.9% 9.73%
2021 -1.8% -69.3% 196.9% 39.48%
2020 3.6% -28.2% 32.1% 95.88%
2019 4.2% -3.2% 9.3% 68.51%
2018 -6.2% -14.5% 20.4% 86.67%

NAV & Total Return History

PSCHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSCHX Category Low Category High PSCHX % Rank
Net Assets 1.97 B 183 K 28 B 24.58%
Number of Holdings 120 6 1336 29.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 412 M 59 K 2.7 B 31.94%
Weighting of Top 10 21.09% 5.9% 100.0% 52.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.57%
  2. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 3.46%
  3. PDC Energy Inc 2.92%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCHX % Rank
Stocks 		96.23% 77.52% 101.30% 67.06%
Cash 		3.77% -1.30% 22.49% 25.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 8.03%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 24.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 4.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 4.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCHX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.52% 0.00% 42.95% 7.69%
Industrials 		16.72% 0.00% 36.64% 55.52%
Technology 		14.76% 2.91% 75.51% 91.64%
Healthcare 		11.99% 0.00% 47.90% 91.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.69% 0.00% 40.68% 66.89%
Real Estate 		9.77% 0.00% 15.31% 1.34%
Energy 		7.50% 0.00% 55.49% 5.85%
Consumer Defense 		4.47% 0.00% 13.56% 38.13%
Utilities 		3.18% 0.00% 5.57% 2.51%
Basic Materials 		3.15% 0.00% 10.30% 34.78%
Communication Services 		0.24% 0.00% 15.31% 82.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSCHX % Rank
US 		91.49% 67.06% 99.56% 66.39%
Non US 		4.74% 0.00% 26.08% 31.77%

PSCHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.05% 27.56% 39.32%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.05% 4.05% 22.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PSCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 3.00% 439.00% 56.42%

PSCHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSCHX Category Low Category High PSCHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 9.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSCHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSCHX Category Low Category High PSCHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -4.08% 1.10% 21.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSCHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSCHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Swiatek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2013

8.51

8.5%

Jason M. Swiatek, CFA, is a managing director and a small and smid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in August 2000. He was named co-manager of small cap portfolios in September 2005 and co-manager of sMid cap portfolios in November 2013. Mr. Swiatek joined Prudential in 1995 as a financial reviewer for the asset management group. In 1996, he moved to Prudential's global growth equities team before joining the small cap equity team in January 1999. Prior to Prudential, Mr. Swiatek worked at Munistat/PFA, Inc. and the Center for Entrepreneurship. He received a BS, summa cum laude, in finance from Canisius College. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and CFA Institute.

Jonathan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2018

3.89

3.9%

Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

