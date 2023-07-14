Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund

PRXIX | Fund

$8.68

$3.94 B

5.91%

$0.51

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$3.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samy Muaddi

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% (and potentially all) of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of emerging market governments or companies located in emerging market countries. The fund’s investments in debt securities typically consist of corporate and sovereign bonds. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on a classification by either JP Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are emerging markets.

The fund’s holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies, including emerging market currencies. The extent, if any, to which the fund attempts to cushion the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the U.S. dollar depends on market conditions. The fund’s holdings may include the lowest-rated bonds, including those in default, and there are no overall limits on the fund’s investments that are rated below investment-grade (BB or lower, or an equivalent rating), also known as “junk” bonds.

Although the fund expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities. Security selection relies heavily on research, which analyzes political and economic trends as well as creditworthiness of particular issuers. The fund tends to favor bonds it expects will be upgraded.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

While most assets will be invested in foreign bonds, the fund may use interest rate futures and forward foreign currency exchange contracts in keeping with its objective(s). Interest rate futures are primarily used as an efficient means of managing the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to adjust the fund’s duration. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts are primarily used to help protect the fund’s non-U.S. dollar denominated holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, although other currency hedging techniques may be used from time to time.

Read More

PRXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -6.1% 13.6% 61.98%
1 Yr 9.2% -7.5% 19.8% 40.12%
3 Yr -7.1%* -17.0% 16.1% 76.28%
5 Yr -5.6%* -18.6% 8.6% 86.60%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 30.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 76.40%
2021 -3.4% -12.8% 25.4% 42.54%
2020 -0.1% -6.9% 25.9% 74.84%
2019 1.4% -19.2% 4.3% 84.05%
2018 -2.5% -7.2% 5.2% 71.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -19.8% 11.3% 58.08%
1 Yr 9.2% -21.4% 19.8% 37.13%
3 Yr -7.1%* -17.0% 16.0% 76.21%
5 Yr -5.6%* -18.6% 8.5% 88.24%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 26.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 76.40%
2021 -3.4% -12.8% 25.4% 42.54%
2020 -0.1% -6.9% 25.9% 74.84%
2019 1.4% -19.2% 4.3% 84.39%
2018 -2.5% -7.2% 5.2% 83.39%

NAV & Total Return History

PRXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRXIX Category Low Category High PRXIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.94 B 49.1 K 15.3 B 5.99%
Number of Holdings 323 4 2121 37.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 320 M -134 M 1.25 B 12.80%
Weighting of Top 10 24.10% 2.2% 95.0% 48.30%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRXIX % Rank
Bonds 		88.95% -0.02% 116.66% 70.73%
Cash 		10.39% -16.66% 101.67% 31.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.66% 0.00% 8.47% 27.74%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 25.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.61%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 6.71%

PRXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.17% 43.25% 82.81%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 1.10% 44.01%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

PRXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% 34.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.10% 0.00% 218.00% 25.61%

PRXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRXIX Category Low Category High PRXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.91% 0.00% 27.78% 46.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRXIX Category Low Category High PRXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.61% -2.28% 9.04% 25.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samy Muaddi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Muaddi has been chairman of the committee since 2015. Mr. Muaddi joined T. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. Throughout the past five years, he has served as a credit analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015). The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of the fund’s shares.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

