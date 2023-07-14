Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.2%
1 yr return
-5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$17.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
70.5%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 126.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities, which may include, but are not limited to, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities (including commercial mortgage-backed securities), corporate bonds, foreign bonds, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. For purposes of this 80% policy, the fund includes derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, income-producing securities.
Active management of the portfolio can result in securities being sold at gains or losses. However, over the long term, the fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in income-producing securities that possess what the fund believes are favorable total return (income plus increases in principal value) characteristics.
Eighty percent (80%) of the debt securities purchased by the fund will be rated investment grade (i.e., rated in one of the four highest rating categories) by each of the major credit rating agencies (S&P Global Ratings, Moody’s, and Fitch) that have assigned a rating to the security or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of investment-grade quality. Up to 15% of the fund’s net assets may be invested in “split-rated securities,” which are securities that have been
rated investment grade by at least one rating agency but below investment grade by another rating agency. The fund may maintain a net exposure of up to 5% of its net assets in instruments (through direct holdings and derivatives) that have received below investment-grade ratings from each of the rating agencies that have assigned ratings to the instruments or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment-grade quality (including high yield or “junk” bonds). The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities (including securities of issuers in emerging markets) and take currency positions to hedge this exposure as well as to capture appreciation from favorable currency changes.
The fund has considerable flexibility in seeking high income. There are no maturity restrictions so the fund can purchase long-term bonds, which tend to have higher yields than shorter-term bonds. In addition, when there is a large yield difference between the various quality levels, the fund may move down the credit scale and purchase lower-rated bonds with higher yields. When the difference is small or the outlook warrants, the fund may concentrate investments in higher-rated issues.
The fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The fund will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk.
While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures, credit default swaps and forward currency exchange contracts. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. Credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure. Forward currency exchange contracts would be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies or to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar.
|Period
|PRXEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|91.31%
|1 Yr
|-5.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|88.35%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|54.89%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|74.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|66.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRXEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|60.84%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|42.91%
|2020
|0.7%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|83.59%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|33.99%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|63.00%
|Period
|PRXEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.2%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|87.87%
|1 Yr
|-5.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|84.81%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|54.72%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|77.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|62.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRXEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|58.98%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|42.91%
|2020
|0.7%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|83.59%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|34.64%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|68.27%
|PRXEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRXEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.9 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|10.83%
|Number of Holdings
|1320
|1
|17234
|27.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.05 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|10.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.53%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|7.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRXEX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.83%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|83.78%
|Cash
|8.25%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|18.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.70%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|41.90%
|Stocks
|0.15%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|12.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|26.38%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|9.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRXEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|31.97%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.12%
|Technology
|31.60%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|4.05%
|Communication Services
|11.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|16.18%
|Healthcare
|4.02%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|11.56%
|Consumer Defense
|3.59%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|17.92%
|Utilities
|3.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.08%
|Industrials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|27.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|83.24%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRXEX % Rank
|US
|0.10%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|17.90%
|Non US
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|2.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRXEX % Rank
|Government
|36.45%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|25.90%
|Securitized
|29.13%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|52.10%
|Corporate
|24.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.62%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.25%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|18.57%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|34.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRXEX % Rank
|US
|80.62%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|75.05%
|Non US
|9.21%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|48.76%
|PRXEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|85.28%
|Management Fee
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|35.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.02%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PRXEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRXEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRXEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|126.40%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|49.61%
|PRXEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRXEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.24%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|54.21%
|PRXEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PRXEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRXEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.04%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|28.91%
|PRXEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Steve Bartolini has served as cochairman of the Investment Advisory Committee since January 2018 and became sole chairman in December 2018 at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the Firm in 2010 and his investment experience dates from 2000. During the past several years, he has served as a portfolio manager (beginning in 2016) and, prior to that, as an associate portfolio manager of the U.S. Inflation Protected Bond and U.S. Short-Term Inflation Focused Bond strategies, a member of the fixed income division’s Global Interest Rates and Currencies Strategy team, and a fixed income trader. Before joining T. Rowe Price in 2010, he spent nine years at Fannie Mae in the capital markets area, where he worked as director of portfolio management, senior trader, and analyst. He earned a B.S. in economics from George Washington University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. Steve also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...