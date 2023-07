Michael Reinartz is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price. He is a member of the U.S. Taxable Low Duration team and co-portfolio manager of the Short-Term Bond Fund and the Limited-Term Bond Portfolio. Mr. Reinartz is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Reinartz has started to engage in investment since 2001, all of which have been at T. Rowe Price. He joined the firm in 1996. Prior to his current position, Mr. Reinartz was a member of the Short-Term Bond, Strategic Income, and Quantitative Research teams and provided portfolio modeling and analysis support to portfolio managers. He also worked as a senior mutual fund accountant and investment liaison in the Fixed Income Division. Mr. Reinartz earned a B.S. in accounting from Towson University, and he also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation