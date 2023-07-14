The fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its total assets) in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in those sectors of the economy that, in T. Rowe Price’s view, are the fastest growing or have the greatest growth potential. While the fund generally takes a growth approach to stock selection, the fund has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in companies with either growth or value characteristics. The U.S. economy continues to evolve, in part because of the application of new technologies and scientific advances. Growing companies that are positioned to benefit from dynamic technological, social, medical, and business developments that help define the current U.S. economic landscape can be found across an array of industries. The fund’s allocation to industry sectors will generally reflect such factors as the overall revenue growth of the component companies in a sector and the sector’s contribution to U.S. gross domestic product from year to year.

Holdings range from large-cap to small-cap companies. In selecting stocks, the adviser looks for many characteristics, typically including, but not limited to:

·earnings growth rates that generally exceed that of the average company in the Russell 3000® Index;

·favorable company fundamentals, such as a strong balance sheet, sound business strategy, and promising competitive positioning;

·effective management; or

·stock valuations, such as price/earnings or price/cash flow ratios, that seem reasonable relative to the company’s prospects.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).