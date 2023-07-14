Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.1%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$7.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

PRWAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin White

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its total assets) in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in those sectors of the economy that, in T. Rowe Price’s view, are the fastest growing or have the greatest growth potential. While the fund generally takes a growth approach to stock selection, the fund has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in companies with either growth or value characteristics. The U.S. economy continues to evolve, in part because of the application of new technologies and scientific advances. Growing companies that are positioned to benefit from dynamic technological, social, medical, and business developments that help define the current U.S. economic landscape can be found across an array of industries. The fund’s allocation to industry sectors will generally reflect such factors as the overall revenue growth of the component companies in a sector and the sector’s contribution to U.S. gross domestic product from year to year.

Holdings range from large-cap to small-cap companies. In selecting stocks, the adviser looks for many characteristics, typically including, but not limited to:

·earnings growth rates that generally exceed that of the average company in the Russell 3000® Index;

·favorable company fundamentals, such as a strong balance sheet, sound business strategy, and promising competitive positioning;

·effective management; or

·stock valuations, such as price/earnings or price/cash flow ratios, that seem reasonable relative to the company’s prospects.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

Read More

PRWAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -41.7% 64.0% 77.50%
1 Yr 18.1% -46.2% 77.9% 46.39%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 60.89%
5 Yr 2.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 44.15%
10 Yr 4.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 47.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -85.9% 81.6% 10.01%
2021 -0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 74.28%
2020 7.7% -13.0% 34.8% 55.49%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 42.38%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 2.0% 41.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.1% -41.7% 64.0% 74.22%
1 Yr 18.1% -46.2% 77.9% 43.20%
3 Yr -1.2%* -42.0% 28.4% 60.55%
5 Yr 2.4%* -30.4% 23.4% 49.20%
10 Yr 4.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 75.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRWAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -85.9% 81.6% 10.01%
2021 -0.1% -31.0% 26.7% 74.28%
2020 7.7% -13.0% 34.8% 55.49%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 42.57%
2018 -2.0% -15.9% 3.1% 61.81%

NAV & Total Return History

PRWAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRWAX Category Low Category High PRWAX % Rank
Net Assets 7.61 B 189 K 222 B 19.93%
Number of Holdings 77 2 3509 35.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.85 B -1.37 M 104 B 23.77%
Weighting of Top 10 33.74% 11.4% 116.5% 88.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.25%
  2. Apple Inc 4.45%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.30%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 3.62%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 3.30%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 3.30%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 3.30%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 3.30%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 3.30%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRWAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% 50.26% 104.50% 63.44%
Cash 		2.20% -10.83% 49.73% 33.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.03%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRWAX % Rank
Technology 		23.28% 0.00% 65.70% 90.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.04% 0.00% 62.57% 31.31%
Healthcare 		17.30% 0.00% 39.76% 15.41%
Financial Services 		12.37% 0.00% 43.06% 25.74%
Communication Services 		10.87% 0.00% 66.40% 45.16%
Industrials 		7.65% 0.00% 30.65% 30.49%
Energy 		4.31% 0.00% 41.09% 11.15%
Basic Materials 		3.16% 0.00% 18.91% 15.57%
Utilities 		3.03% 0.00% 16.07% 4.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 68.44%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 86.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRWAX % Rank
US 		90.05% 34.69% 100.00% 75.49%
Non US 		7.74% 0.00% 54.22% 21.48%

PRWAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 67.95%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 50.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.93%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 68.04%

Sales Fees

PRWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRWAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.40% 0.00% 316.74% 82.76%

PRWAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRWAX Category Low Category High PRWAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 17.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRWAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRWAX Category Low Category High PRWAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.16% -6.13% 1.75% 36.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRWAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRWAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Justin White is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. Prior to his current role, Mr. White was an equity analyst covering Internet infrastructure companies and cable/satellite and U.S. telecom companies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. White joined the firm in 2008 after serving as an equity summer intern for T. Rowe Price in 2007. Prior to this, he was a senior analyst at the Analysis Group in Washington, D.C. Mr. White earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in applied mathematics and economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, graduated with highest distinction, and was an Edward Tuck Scholar. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

