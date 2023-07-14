Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.1%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$7.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.7%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 75.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its total assets) in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in those sectors of the economy that, in T. Rowe Price’s view, are the fastest growing or have the greatest growth potential. While the fund generally takes a growth approach to stock selection, the fund has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in companies with either growth or value characteristics. The U.S. economy continues to evolve, in part because of the application of new technologies and scientific advances. Growing companies that are positioned to benefit from dynamic technological, social, medical, and business developments that help define the current U.S. economic landscape can be found across an array of industries. The fund’s allocation to industry sectors will generally reflect such factors as the overall revenue growth of the component companies in a sector and the sector’s contribution to U.S. gross domestic product from year to year.
Holdings range from large-cap to small-cap companies. In selecting stocks, the adviser looks for many characteristics, typically including, but not limited to:
·earnings growth rates that generally exceed that of the average company in the Russell 3000® Index;
·favorable company fundamentals, such as a strong balance sheet, sound business strategy, and promising competitive positioning;
·effective management; or
·stock valuations, such as price/earnings or price/cash flow ratios, that seem reasonable relative to the company’s prospects.
The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the information technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
|Period
|PRWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|77.50%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|46.39%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|60.89%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|44.15%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|47.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|10.01%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|74.28%
|2020
|7.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|55.49%
|2019
|5.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|42.38%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|41.05%
|Period
|PRWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|74.22%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|43.20%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|60.55%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|49.20%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|75.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|10.01%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|74.28%
|2020
|7.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|55.49%
|2019
|5.9%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|42.57%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|61.81%
|PRWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRWAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.61 B
|189 K
|222 B
|19.93%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|2
|3509
|35.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.85 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|23.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.74%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRWAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.79%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|63.44%
|Cash
|2.20%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|33.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|6.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRWAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.28%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|90.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.04%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|31.31%
|Healthcare
|17.30%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|15.41%
|Financial Services
|12.37%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|25.74%
|Communication Services
|10.87%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|45.16%
|Industrials
|7.65%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|30.49%
|Energy
|4.31%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|11.15%
|Basic Materials
|3.16%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|15.57%
|Utilities
|3.03%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|4.51%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|68.44%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRWAX % Rank
|US
|90.05%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|75.49%
|Non US
|7.74%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|21.48%
|PRWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|67.95%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.93%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|68.04%
|PRWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.40%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|82.76%
|PRWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRWAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|17.13%
|PRWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PRWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRWAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.16%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|36.77%
|PRWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.025
|ExtraDividend
|Jan 30, 1995
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 1991
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Justin White is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. Prior to his current role, Mr. White was an equity analyst covering Internet infrastructure companies and cable/satellite and U.S. telecom companies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. White joined the firm in 2008 after serving as an equity summer intern for T. Rowe Price in 2007. Prior to this, he was a senior analyst at the Analysis Group in Washington, D.C. Mr. White earned an A.B., magna cum laude, in applied mathematics and economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, graduated with highest distinction, and was an Edward Tuck Scholar. He also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...