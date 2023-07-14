Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Permanent Portfolio Versatile Bond Portfolio

mutual fund
PRVBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.43 -0.09 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PRVBX) Primary A (PRVDX) C (PRVHX)
PRVBX (Mutual Fund)

Permanent Portfolio Versatile Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.43 -0.09 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PRVBX) Primary A (PRVDX) C (PRVHX)
PRVBX (Mutual Fund)

Permanent Portfolio Versatile Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$62.43 -0.09 -0.14%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PRVBX) Primary A (PRVDX) C (PRVHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Permanent Portfolio Versatile Bond Portfolio

PRVBX | Fund

$62.43

$82 M

1.77%

$1.11

1.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$82 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Permanent Portfolio Versatile Bond Portfolio

PRVBX | Fund

$62.43

$82 M

1.77%

$1.11

1.20%

PRVBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Permanent Portfolio Versatile Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Permanent Portfolio
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Cuggino

Fund Description

In pursuit of its investment objective, under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds, which may include debt securities of all types and of any maturity. For purposes of this Portfolio, “bonds” may include:
  
obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including corporate bonds, convertible bonds and commercial paper; 
securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises; 
obligations of non-U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises; 
obligations of supranational entities; 
bank obligations, including certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bank notes and bankers’ acceptances; and 
repurchase agreements. 
The Portfolio may invest in bonds with a range of maturities from short- to long-term and does not attempt to maintain any pre-set average portfolio maturity or duration. The Portfolio’s duration will 
vary, depending on the investment adviser’s forecast of interest rates and its assessment of market risks generally. Duration is a measure of a security’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. Generally, the longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Portfolio’s investments may have fixed or variable principal payments and any type of interest rate payment and reset terms (including fixed, floating, variable and inverse floating rates, zero coupon, contingent, deferred, stripped and payment in-kind). 
The Portfolio may invest in bonds issued by non-U.S. issuers, including obligations that are tied economically to emerging (less developed) market countries. Such bonds may be denominated in U.S. dollars as well as foreign currencies, and, while the Portfolio may enter into forward currency contracts and currency futures contracts to hedge foreign currency risks, it is not obligated to do so. Generally, the Portfolio does not hedge against foreign currency risks. 
The Portfolio may invest in both “investment grade” and “below investment grade” bonds (commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds). Investment grade bonds are debt securities that are rated in the top four rating categories by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), rated similarly by another independent rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, determined by the Portfolio’s investment adviser to be of comparable quality. The Portfolio may invest up to 50% of its net assets in bonds that are rated below investment grade (i.e., bonds rated below BBB-/Baa3/BBB- by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, respectively, or if unrated, determined by the Portfolio’s investment adviser to be of comparable quality) at the time of investment. Such bonds and unrated securities of similar credit quality may provide higher returns than investment grade bonds, but are subject to greater levels of credit, liquidity and interest rate risks. 
The investment adviser will manage the Portfolio’s assets based upon its assessment of market, economic and other conditions. The investment adviser will consider various factors, including the financial condition, credit quality and credit risk of the issuer, the relative yield of the security and other security specific-features, current and potential future valuation and liquidity risks, economic and political risks of the country of the issuer, currency exchange rates, the security’s impact on the overall risk return characteristics of the Portfolio and other factors. The Portfolio’s risk profile may vary significantly over time. 
Unlike many fixed income funds that pay out dividends monthly or quarterly, the Portfolio follows a dividend policy that permits (but does not assure that) its net asset value per share to rise by distributing its net investment income and net capital gains, if any, only once a year, thus enabling the Portfolio to retain a greater portion of its assets on which interest may continue to be earned. 
Read More

PRVBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -6.3% 3.8% 0.52%
1 Yr 0.6% -11.5% 2.9% 4.15%
3 Yr 0.1%* -6.1% 1.3% 1.47%
5 Yr 1.3%* -10.7% 3.2% 1.99%
10 Yr 0.1%* -11.7% 2.1% 2.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -17.7% -2.5% 64.44%
2021 1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 1.08%
2020 1.6% -2.8% 4.6% 3.17%
2019 1.6% -28.6% 3.0% 1.92%
2018 0.1% -3.7% 0.4% 4.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -6.3% 3.8% 0.52%
1 Yr 0.6% -11.5% 1.9% 1.21%
3 Yr 0.1%* -6.1% 4.5% 5.18%
5 Yr 1.3%* -8.3% 1.7% 1.63%
10 Yr 0.1%* -10.3% 2.1% 17.01%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -17.7% -2.5% 64.44%
2021 1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 1.08%
2020 1.6% -2.8% 4.6% 3.17%
2019 1.6% -28.6% 3.0% 2.11%
2018 0.1% -1.0% 1.3% 17.46%

NAV & Total Return History

PRVBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRVBX Category Low Category High PRVBX % Rank
Net Assets 82 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 89.14%
Number of Holdings 66 4 4919 90.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.3 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 82.90%
Weighting of Top 10 42.37% 1.7% 100.0% 17.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.54%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.68%
  3. B.A.T. Capital Corporation 3.222% 6.94%
  4. El Paso Energy Capital Trust I 4 3/4% Trust CONVERTIBLE Preferred Securitie 6.74%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.15%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.53%
  7. Kemper Corporation 4.35% 5.18%
  8. Lazard Group LLC 3.75% 4.92%
  9. Imperial Brands Finance Plc 3.5% 4.72%
  10. FireEye Inc 0.88% 4.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRVBX % Rank
Bonds 		79.58% 49.71% 194.71% 93.78%
Preferred Stocks 		21.83% 0.00% 25.64% 0.69%
Convertible Bonds 		2.00% 0.00% 27.71% 55.27%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 23.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 11.23%
Cash 		-3.41% -102.46% 39.20% 90.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRVBX % Rank
Corporate 		99.82% 0.00% 100.00% 0.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.18% 0.00% 44.09% 98.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 25.56%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.27% 94.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 55.09%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 93.78%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRVBX % Rank
US 		64.50% 0.00% 165.96% 93.96%
Non US 		15.08% 0.00% 72.71% 34.54%

PRVBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.01% 19.98% 17.81%
Management Fee 1.19% 0.00% 1.19% 99.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PRVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.70% 2.00% 500.00% 14.85%

PRVBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRVBX Category Low Category High PRVBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.77% 0.00% 11.01% 9.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRVBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRVBX Category Low Category High PRVBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -1.27% 4.98% 27.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRVBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRVBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cuggino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Mr. Cuggino has served as the President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds since his investment advisory firm, Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, began managing the Fund’s four Portfolios on May 1, 2003. Mr. Cuggino has served as a trustee of the Fund since 1998, as its Chairman of the Board and President since 2003, and as its Secretary since 2006. From 1993 through 2007, Mr. Cuggino served as the Fund’s Treasurer. Mr. Cuggino serves as the manager and sole trustee of the sole member (also as the President and Chief Executive Officer) of Pacific Heights since its founding in 2002. Mr. Cuggino previously served in various accounting, auditing and taxation capacities at Ernst & Young LLP and one of its predecessor firms, Arthur Young & Company, from 1985 through 1991. Mr. Cuggino is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received his undergraduate degrees in accountancy and management from Bentley University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×