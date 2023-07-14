Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-20.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$4.24 B
Holdings in Top 10
61.3%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to track the investment returns of its benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index. Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that are held in its benchmark index and at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. Treasury securities, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The remainder of the portfolio may be invested in other securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The fund’s weighted average maturity will normally exceed 10 years, and it will vary consistent with the weighted average maturity of the benchmark index. As of July 31, 2022, the fund’s weighted average maturity was 22.22 years.
The Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Bond Index is an index consisting of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed rate nominal debt issued by the U.S. Treasury with maturities of 10 years or more. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, a security must be an obligation of the U.S. Treasury, rated investment grade, have a fixed rate coupon or zero coupon with at least $250 million or more of outstanding face value, and have 10 years or more remaining to maturity. The index is market value weighted and the securities represented in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. The composition of the index is rebalanced at each month-end and represents the fixed set of securities on which index returns are calculated for the next month. As of July 31, 2022, there were 68 securities in the index.
The adviser does not attempt to fully replicate the fund’s index by holding each of the bonds represented in the index. The portfolio will be structured to maintain an investment and risk profile, and overall characteristics, similar to the index. However, the adviser seeks to closely track the returns of the fund’s index and more efficiently replicate the key risk factors of the index (such as maturity, duration, and credit quality) by attempting to capitalize on market inefficiencies through structural portfolio positioning and making small tactical bets on inflation, duration, and yield curve positioning. Duration, which is expressed in years, is a calculation that attempts to measure the price sensitivity of a bond or bond fund to changes in interest rates. For example, the price of a bond fund with a duration of three years would be
expected to fall approximately 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. A bond fund with a longer duration should be more sensitive to changes in interest rates than a bond fund with a shorter duration.
U.S. Treasury securities in which the fund may invest include Treasury bills, notes, and bonds (which includes Treasury STRIPS), as well as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The fund buys and sells U.S. Treasury futures, which are futures contracts collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes, to gain efficient exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, help realign the portfolio with the benchmark index, adjust its sensitivity to interest rate changes, and/or manage cash flows into and out of the fund. Investments in U.S. Treasury futures will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policies.
The fund’s other investments may include the following:
·Securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (including, but not limited to, securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association and other government agencies and certain corporate debt securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies); and
·Shares of a T. Rowe Price internal money market fund or short-term bond fund that invests exclusively in securities backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
|Period
|PRUUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-39.1%
|311.4%
|44.90%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-16.7%
|255.7%
|79.59%
|3 Yr
|-20.0%*
|-26.0%
|23.8%
|91.84%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-12.2%
|20.4%
|95.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|8.4%
|77.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRUUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-41.8%
|1.6%
|77.55%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|59.18%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|55.32%
|2019
|1.0%
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|61.36%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|30.23%
|Period
|PRUUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-39.1%
|311.4%
|42.86%
|1 Yr
|-12.7%
|-19.1%
|255.7%
|69.39%
|3 Yr
|-20.0%*
|-26.0%
|23.8%
|91.49%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-11.8%
|20.4%
|95.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|8.4%
|69.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRUUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-41.8%
|1.6%
|77.55%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-13.8%
|2.6%
|59.18%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-18.1%
|7.6%
|55.32%
|2019
|1.0%
|-21.2%
|4.9%
|61.36%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-21.0%
|0.2%
|30.23%
|PRUUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRUUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.24 B
|25.2 M
|40.8 B
|29.41%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|4
|315
|20.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.14 B
|-85.5 M
|18.4 B
|35.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.29%
|17.0%
|99.8%
|36.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRUUX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.98%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|73.53%
|Cash
|12.02%
|0.02%
|37.96%
|23.53%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.06%
|11.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRUUX % Rank
|Government
|87.22%
|25.53%
|99.98%
|67.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.29%
|0.02%
|31.29%
|23.53%
|Securitized
|2.49%
|0.00%
|42.48%
|29.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.58%
|23.53%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|20.59%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|14.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRUUX % Rank
|US
|87.98%
|62.04%
|99.98%
|67.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.04%
|11.76%
|PRUUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.03%
|1.58%
|58.33%
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.65%
|30.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.35%
|11.11%
|PRUUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.01%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.34%
|N/A
|PRUUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRUUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.10%
|6.00%
|116.00%
|45.16%
|PRUUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRUUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.67%
|0.00%
|3.68%
|30.61%
|PRUUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PRUUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRUUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.77%
|0.74%
|2.87%
|57.58%
|PRUUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2003
18.59
18.6%
Brian Brennan is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price. He also is a member of the portfolio strategy team for T. Rowe Price’s core and core plus mandates. Mr. Brennan is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price International Ltd, and T. Rowe Price Trust Company. Mr. Brennan joined the Firm in 2000 and his investment experience dates from 1987. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was a fixed income manager with Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Mr. Brennan began his career at CIGNA Investments, Inc., as a portfolio analyst for immunized and indexed fixed income accounts. Mr. Brennan earned a B.S. in economics and computer sciences and an M.A. in economics from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a former president and treasurer of the Baltimore CFA Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Michael K. Sewell joined T. Rowe Price in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.41
|25.85
|7.77
|14.84
