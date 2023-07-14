Home
PGIM Jennison Utility Fund

mutual fund
PRUQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.47 -0.09 -0.62%
primary theme
Utilities Sector Equity
share class
A (PRUAX) Primary C (PCUFX) Inst (PRUZX) Retirement (JDURX) Retirement (PRUQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Utility Fund

PRUQX | Fund

$14.47

$3.69 B

2.80%

$0.40

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$3.69 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRUQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Utility Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 26, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shaun Hong

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments whose prices will increase as well as pay the Fund dividends and other income.The Fund’s subadviser normally invests at least 80% of the Fund's investable assets in equity and equity-related and investment-grade debt securities of utility companies. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipatedredemptions. The subadviser concentrates investments in utility companies, based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) Industry classifications, as they may be amended from time to time, which includes electric utilities, gas utilities, water utilities, multi-utilities, independent power and renewable electricity producers, diversified telecommunication services, wireless telecommunication services, and oil & gas storage & transportation.The Fund buys equity and equity-related securities, including common stocks; nonconvertible preferred stocks; convertible securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that can convert into the company's common stock, the cash value of common stock, or some other equity security; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stocks; equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); and similar securities. The Fund invests in companies of any market capitalization.The Fund’s investment in debt securities, including corporate and government bonds, is generally limited to those rated investment-grade by a major rating service (such as BBB or above by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Baa or above by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”)) or, if not rated, to those the subadviser believes are of comparable quality.The Fund may invest up to 50% of its investable assets in foreign securities.The Fund participates in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market.The subadviser looks for stocks of companies that it believes will produce both above-average earnings and dividend growth over the long term. In deciding which stocks to buy, the subadviser uses a total return approach. That is, the subadviser seeks to invest in stocks that it believes have the potential to generate stable and increasing cash-flow that can be returned to investors through growing dividends or share repurchases. The subadviser also invests in stocks that it believes are undervalued, given the company’s earnings, cash-flows, or asset values, and may look for catalysts that will help unlock inherent value. A number of conditions can warrant the sale of an existing position, including (1) the stock has reached its price target; (2) subsequent events invalidate the subadviser’s investment thesis; (3) the catalysts it expected to narrow the gap between the stock price and what it believes to be the true worth of the company have passed or no longer exist; or (4) the stock price declines to below what the subadviser had thought to be the reasonable worst-case scenario.The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.
Read More

PRUQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRUQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -16.8% 7.8% 41.94%
1 Yr -4.2% -26.3% 19.1% 61.29%
3 Yr -2.1%* -17.2% 9.9% 75.81%
5 Yr 0.5%* -15.6% 9.3% 63.33%
10 Yr N/A* -12.2% 8.9% 3.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRUQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -26.3% 5.3% 65.57%
2021 0.2% -2.4% 14.1% 91.80%
2020 0.6% -7.4% 2.9% 13.11%
2019 4.7% 0.4% 6.0% 28.33%
2018 N/A -5.1% 1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRUQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -16.8% 7.8% 48.39%
1 Yr -4.2% -26.3% 19.1% 61.90%
3 Yr -2.1%* -17.2% 12.0% 75.81%
5 Yr 0.5%* -14.2% 10.2% 70.00%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 11.4% 3.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRUQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -26.3% 5.3% 65.57%
2021 0.2% -2.4% 14.1% 91.80%
2020 0.6% -7.4% 2.9% 13.11%
2019 4.7% 1.0% 6.0% 28.33%
2018 N/A -5.1% 1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PRUQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRUQX Category Low Category High PRUQX % Rank
Net Assets 3.69 B 17.6 M 15.2 B 19.35%
Number of Holdings 39 25 228 68.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.73 B 4.04 M 10.1 B 19.05%
Weighting of Top 10 47.58% 30.3% 65.8% 52.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NextEra Energy Inc 9.07%
  2. RWE AG 5.87%
  3. RWE AG 5.87%
  4. RWE AG 5.87%
  5. RWE AG 5.87%
  6. RWE AG 5.87%
  7. RWE AG 5.87%
  8. RWE AG 5.87%
  9. RWE AG 5.87%
  10. RWE AG 5.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRUQX % Rank
Stocks 		97.98% 64.54% 137.55% 79.37%
Cash 		2.03% -15.47% 10.22% 23.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 12.70%
Other 		0.00% -39.81% 0.00% 4.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.16% 7.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRUQX % Rank
Utilities 		86.55% 50.08% 100.00% 61.90%
Energy 		12.32% 0.00% 31.61% 14.29%
Communication Services 		1.13% 0.00% 47.17% 44.44%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 6.09% 49.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.29% 30.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.59% 55.56%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 19.05%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.98% 25.40%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.56% 17.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.09% 12.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 20.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRUQX % Rank
US 		91.74% 17.29% 100.02% 65.08%
Non US 		6.24% 0.00% 47.25% 42.86%

PRUQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRUQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.08% 2.50% 87.30%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.03% 1.00% 20.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

PRUQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRUQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRUQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 3.00% 209.00% 74.58%

PRUQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRUQX Category Low Category High PRUQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.80% 0.00% 3.29% 69.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRUQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRUQX Category Low Category High PRUQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% 0.31% 7.85% 85.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRUQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRUQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shaun Hong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2000

21.68

21.7%

Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.

Ubong (Bobby) Edemeka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2005

17.18

17.2%

Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.43 10.09 0.92

