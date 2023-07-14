Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
Net Assets
$26.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 0.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.
The fund attempts to track the investment return of large-capitalization U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 is made up of primarily large-capitalization companies that represent a broad spectrum of the U.S. economy and a substantial part of the U.S. stock market’s total capitalization. (Market capitalization is the number of a company’s outstanding shares multiplied by the market price per share.)
Using a committee process, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) constructs the benchmark index by applying certain eligibility factors to common stocks of U.S. companies. Eligibility factors include, but are not limited to, domicile, exchange listing, organizational structure and share type, market capitalization, liquidity, ownership (investable weight factor), sector representation, and financial viability. Index constituents are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization.
Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the benchmark index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the index.
While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index. In addition, the fund lends its portfolio securities as a means of generating additional income.
|Period
|PRUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|32.48%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|18.56%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|11.97%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|10.15%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|13.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|30.42%
|2021
|12.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|9.46%
|2020
|4.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|32.45%
|2019
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|19.10%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|14.49%
|Period
|PRUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|28.58%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|12.91%
|3 Yr
|11.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|13.22%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|12.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|13.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRUIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|30.50%
|2021
|12.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|10.00%
|2020
|4.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|32.85%
|2019
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|19.10%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|38.25%
|PRUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRUIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.2 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|8.46%
|Number of Holdings
|509
|2
|4154
|14.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9 B
|288 K
|270 B
|7.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.35%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|60.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRUIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|7.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|91.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|91.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|91.07%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|93.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|91.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRUIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.58%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|29.30%
|Healthcare
|13.69%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|72.30%
|Financial Services
|13.24%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|58.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.84%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|23.74%
|Communication Services
|9.36%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|27.93%
|Industrials
|8.15%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|77.32%
|Consumer Defense
|6.51%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|61.87%
|Energy
|3.87%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|59.36%
|Utilities
|2.73%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|49.39%
|Real Estate
|2.71%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|54.57%
|Basic Materials
|2.32%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|66.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRUIX % Rank
|US
|98.99%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|10.65%
|Non US
|1.01%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|73.22%
|PRUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.10%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|94.87%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|6.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.40%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PRUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|95.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRUIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.10%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|5.42%
|PRUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRUIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.51%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|15.96%
|PRUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PRUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRUIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.31%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|13.87%
|PRUIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Mr. Smith is a committee chairman at T. Rowe Price. He joined T. Rowe Price in 1994 and has been managing investments since that time. His investment experience dates from 1994. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
