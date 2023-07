Mr. He is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. He is a member of the liquid products group specializing in real return and mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he structured and traded derivative strategies for a global macro hedge fund. He previously developed trading strategies at a hedge fund that focused on foreign exchange volatility. Mr. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also holds a master’s degree in financial engineering and an undergraduate degree in computer science from the National University of Singapore.