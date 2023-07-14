The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in investment-grade municipal securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade bonds, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings. Under normal conditions, the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be three to ten years. There are no maturity limitations on individual securities.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.