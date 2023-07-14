Home
T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Intermediate Fund

PRTMX | Fund

$11.24

$5.98 B

2.73%

$0.31

0.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

4.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Intermediate Fund

PRTMX | Fund

$11.24

$5.98 B

2.73%

$0.31

0.37%

PRTMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Intermediate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Hill

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in investment-grade municipal securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade bonds, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings. Under normal conditions, the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be three to ten years. There are no maturity limitations on individual securities.

Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

Read More

PRTMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -60.4% 31.9% 41.09%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.3% 29.90%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.6% 34.24%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% 50.30%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 45.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -76.8% 4.7% 38.31%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 52.17%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 31.43%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -60.4% 31.9% 41.26%
1 Yr -0.8% -45.4% 15.1% 25.53%
3 Yr -2.8%* -20.5% 51.6% 35.13%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% 41.68%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 43.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRTMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -76.8% 4.7% 38.31%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 52.17%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 31.50%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PRTMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRTMX Category Low Category High PRTMX % Rank
Net Assets 5.98 B 1.16 M 73.9 B 5.78%
Number of Holdings 1319 1 14000 7.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 317 M -317 M 8.64 B 10.24%
Weighting of Top 10 4.89% 2.4% 101.7% 97.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 5.75% 0.71%
  2. ENERGY NORTHWEST WASH ELEC REV 5% 0.65%
  3. BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5% 0.62%
  4. GRAND PARKWAY TRANSN CORP TEX SYS TOLL REV 4% 0.59%
  5. METROPOLITAN TRANSN AUTH N Y REV 5% 0.56%
  6. TEXAS MUN GAS ACQUISITION & SUPPLY CORP III GAS SUPPLY REV 5% 0.54%
  7. TRIBOROUGH BRDG & TUNL AUTH N Y REVS 5% 0.51%
  8. PUERTO RICO SALES TAX FING CORP SALES TAX REV 5% 0.51%
  9. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 5% 0.49%
  10. NEW YORK N Y 4% 0.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRTMX % Rank
Bonds 		100.23% 65.51% 150.86% 9.31%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 10.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 7.87%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 9.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 8.04%
Cash 		-0.23% -50.86% 33.96% 90.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRTMX % Rank
Municipal 		99.67% 44.39% 100.00% 31.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.33% 0.00% 33.95% 66.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 7.81%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 9.55%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 24.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 12.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRTMX % Rank
US 		96.47% 37.86% 142.23% 53.59%
Non US 		3.76% 0.00% 62.14% 21.70%

PRTMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.02% 6.50% 85.46%
Management Fee 0.36% 0.00% 1.10% 32.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

PRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRTMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.60% 0.00% 283.00% 9.70%

PRTMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRTMX Category Low Category High PRTMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.73% 0.00% 4.45% 41.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRTMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRTMX Category Low Category High PRTMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.20% -0.53% 5.33% 35.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRTMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

PRTMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 1993

28.61

28.6%

Mr. Hill, who joined T. Rowe Price in 1991, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He manages short- and intermediate- term municipal bond funds along with separately managed tax-exempt accounts, and best after-tax fixed-income accounts investing in both tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income securities. He earned a B.S. from Guilford College and also has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

