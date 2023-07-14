Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
4.9%
Expense Ratio 0.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in investment-grade municipal securities (rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in below investment-grade bonds, known as “junk” bonds, including those with the lowest credit ratings. Under normal conditions, the fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity will be three to ten years. There are no maturity limitations on individual securities.
Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s income will be exempt from federal income taxes. However, up to 20% of the fund’s income could be derived from securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.
Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.
|Period
|PRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|41.09%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|29.90%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|34.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|50.30%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|45.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|38.31%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|52.17%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|31.43%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|41.26%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|25.53%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|35.13%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|41.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|43.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRTMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.7%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|38.31%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|52.17%
|2020
|0.7%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|31.50%
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|PRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRTMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.98 B
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|5.78%
|Number of Holdings
|1319
|1
|14000
|7.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|317 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|10.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.89%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|97.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRTMX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.23%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|9.31%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|10.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|7.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|9.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|8.04%
|Cash
|-0.23%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|90.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRTMX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.67%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|31.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.33%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|66.96%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|7.81%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|9.55%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|24.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|12.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRTMX % Rank
|US
|96.47%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|53.59%
|Non US
|3.76%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|21.70%
|PRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.37%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|85.46%
|Management Fee
|0.36%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|32.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|PRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRTMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.60%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|9.70%
|PRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRTMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.73%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|41.19%
|PRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRTMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.20%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|35.53%
|PRTMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 29, 1993
28.61
28.6%
Mr. Hill, who joined T. Rowe Price in 1991, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He manages short- and intermediate- term municipal bond funds along with separately managed tax-exempt accounts, and best after-tax fixed-income accounts investing in both tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income securities. He earned a B.S. from Guilford College and also has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...