Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PRSVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.75 -0.47 -0.92%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PRSVX) Primary Adv (PASVX) Inst (PRVIX) Inst (TRZVX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund

PRSVX | Fund

$50.75

$12 B

0.36%

$0.18

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$12 B

Holdings in Top 10

11.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1988
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. Wagner

Fund Description

The fund will seek the stocks of companies whose current stock prices do not appear to adequately reflect their underlying value as measured by assets, earnings, cash flow, or business franchises. Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies with a market capitalization that is within or below the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000® Index changes over time, and the fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to have a market capitalization outside the range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the range.

Reflecting a value approach to investing, our in-house research team seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, we generally look for some of the following:

·low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2000® Index, a company’s peers, or a company’s historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

·above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·a plan to improve the business through restructuring; and/or

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pool money to invest in properties and mortgages, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

Read More

PRSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -14.5% 140.9% 81.49%
1 Yr 1.1% -34.7% 196.6% 80.88%
3 Yr 7.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 41.94%
5 Yr -0.6%* -23.8% 9.2% 35.40%
10 Yr 0.9%* -11.7% 15.3% 43.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -59.3% 118.2% 69.05%
2021 8.2% -17.3% 18.6% 21.11%
2020 3.3% -21.2% 28.2% 54.27%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 55.78%
2018 -4.1% -20.0% 0.2% 35.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -17.6% 140.9% 76.06%
1 Yr 1.1% -34.7% 196.6% 73.60%
3 Yr 7.4%* -21.8% 37.2% 40.95%
5 Yr -0.6%* -23.8% 10.7% 40.87%
10 Yr 0.9%* -9.1% 15.3% 73.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -59.3% 118.2% 69.05%
2021 8.2% -17.3% 18.6% 21.11%
2020 3.3% -21.2% 28.2% 54.27%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 55.78%
2018 -4.1% -19.9% 0.2% 53.50%

NAV & Total Return History

PRSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRSVX Category Low Category High PRSVX % Rank
Net Assets 12 B 1.48 M 120 B 2.02%
Number of Holdings 307 2 2519 36.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.46 B 213 K 4.6 B 2.69%
Weighting of Top 10 11.25% 2.8% 101.7% 67.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 5.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSVX % Rank
Stocks 		92.55% 25.32% 100.32% 96.13%
Cash 		7.30% -79.10% 74.68% 4.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% 0.00% 5.85% 2.53%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 7.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 4.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 4.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.19% 0.00% 35.52% 3.91%
Industrials 		13.98% 2.46% 37.42% 90.65%
Real Estate 		11.97% 0.00% 29.43% 3.57%
Healthcare 		8.96% 0.00% 26.53% 81.46%
Energy 		7.99% 0.00% 37.72% 15.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.92% 0.99% 47.79% 87.76%
Technology 		7.14% 0.00% 54.70% 94.56%
Utilities 		6.00% 0.00% 18.58% 4.59%
Basic Materials 		5.43% 0.00% 18.66% 37.59%
Consumer Defense 		3.22% 0.00% 18.87% 72.45%
Communication Services 		2.21% 0.00% 14.85% 61.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSVX % Rank
US 		87.35% 24.89% 100.00% 93.10%
Non US 		5.20% 0.00% 36.31% 11.11%

PRSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 13.16% 76.45%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 30.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.53%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 69.78%

Sales Fees

PRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 82.35%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.10% 1.00% 314.00% 23.62%

PRSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRSVX Category Low Category High PRSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.36% 0.00% 38.20% 28.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRSVX Category Low Category High PRSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -2.40% 2.49% 39.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

David Wagner is the lead portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price. He also serves on the Investment Advisory Committees of the US Small-Cap Core Equity and US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 2000 as an analyst covering financial services after serving as a summer intern at T. Rowe Price in 1999. Prior to this, Mr. Wagner was employed as an associate analyst in the antitrust area by National Economic Research Associates, Inc. Mr. Wagner earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from the College of William & Mary and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

