The fund will seek the stocks of companies whose current stock prices do not appear to adequately reflect their underlying value as measured by assets, earnings, cash flow, or business franchises. Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies with a market capitalization that is within or below the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000® Index changes over time, and the fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to have a market capitalization outside the range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the range.

Reflecting a value approach to investing, our in-house research team seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, we generally look for some of the following:

·low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2000® Index, a company’s peers, or a company’s historical norm;

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;

·above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·a plan to improve the business through restructuring; and/or

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pool money to invest in properties and mortgages, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.