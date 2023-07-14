The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund may invest in a variety of holdings in an effort to enhance income and achieve some capital growth. The fund shifts its investments among the following sectors based on market conditions and the investment adviser’s outlook:

·government and agency obligations of the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

·corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

·U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments of issuers located in foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

·mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations and collateralized loan obligations);

·bank loans (including loan participations and assignments);

·convertible bonds and other convertible securities; and

·preferred stocks.

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by governments or companies

that are organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund may hold non-U.S. currencies without holding any bonds or other income-producing securities denominated in those currencies. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt instruments.

Up to 65% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in securities and other holdings that are rated below investment grade (below BBB, or an equivalent rating), also known as “junk bonds”. The below investment-grade portion of the fund’s portfolio may consist of the following: U.S. dollar-denominated debt instrument in emerging markets (not to exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets); non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments in emerging markets (not to exceed 40% of the fund’s net assets); bank loans (not to exceed 20% of the fund’s net assets); and convertible securities and preferred stocks (not to exceed 15% of the fund’s net assets). Ratings will be determined, at the time of purchase, by at least one major credit rating agency or, if not so rated, a comparable rating by T. Rowe Price. If a security is split-rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency, but below investment grade by another rating agency), the higher rating will be used. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions.

While most assets will typically be invested in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses interest rate futures, forward currency exchange contracts, and credit default swaps. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. Forward currency exchange contracts would be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies or to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure.