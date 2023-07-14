Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund

mutual fund
PRSNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.66 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (PRSNX) Primary Adv (PRSAX) Inst (PGMSX)
PRSNX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.66 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (PRSNX) Primary Adv (PRSAX) Inst (PGMSX)
PRSNX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.66 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (PRSNX) Primary Adv (PRSAX) Inst (PGMSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund

PRSNX | Fund

$9.66

$1.61 B

6.11%

$0.59

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$1.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

72.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund

PRSNX | Fund

$9.66

$1.61 B

6.11%

$0.59

0.65%

PRSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Orchard

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund may invest in a variety of holdings in an effort to enhance income and achieve some capital growth. The fund shifts its investments among the following sectors based on market conditions and the investment adviser’s outlook:

·government and agency obligations of the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

·corporate bonds of issuers in the U.S. and foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

·U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments of issuers located in foreign countries (including emerging market countries);

·mortgage-backed, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations and collateralized loan obligations);

·bank loans (including loan participations and assignments);

·convertible bonds and other convertible securities; and

·preferred stocks.

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets (unless foreign market conditions are not deemed favorable by the investment adviser, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its net assets) in securities issued by governments or companies

that are organized or located outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The fund may hold non-U.S. currencies without holding any bonds or other income-producing securities denominated in those currencies. There is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt instruments.

Up to 65% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in securities and other holdings that are rated below investment grade (below BBB, or an equivalent rating), also known as “junk bonds”. The below investment-grade portion of the fund’s portfolio may consist of the following: U.S. dollar-denominated debt instrument in emerging markets (not to exceed 25% of the fund’s net assets); non-U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments in emerging markets (not to exceed 40% of the fund’s net assets); bank loans (not to exceed 20% of the fund’s net assets); and convertible securities and preferred stocks (not to exceed 15% of the fund’s net assets). Ratings will be determined, at the time of purchase, by at least one major credit rating agency or, if not so rated, a comparable rating by T. Rowe Price. If a security is split-rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency, but below investment grade by another rating agency), the higher rating will be used. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions.

While most assets will typically be invested in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses interest rate futures, forward currency exchange contracts, and credit default swaps. Interest rate futures would typically be used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. Forward currency exchange contracts would be used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies or to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure.

Read More

PRSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -15.2% -2.4% 70.77%
1 Yr -4.9% -10.4% -2.5% 9.16%
3 Yr -5.5%* -1.2% 4.2% 4.24%
5 Yr -2.8%* -0.1% 3.7% 3.09%
10 Yr -1.8%* 0.0% 4.6% 16.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -9.4% -0.6% 38.71%
2021 -1.7% -1.3% 7.0% 43.36%
2020 1.3% 0.5% 200.9% 59.63%
2019 1.2% -15.5% 3.1% 60.00%
2018 -0.9% -0.6% 30.6% 38.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -15.2% -2.4% 69.23%
1 Yr -4.9% -12.6% -2.5% 7.63%
3 Yr -5.5%* -1.6% 4.2% 3.39%
5 Yr -2.8%* -0.1% 3.7% 3.09%
10 Yr -1.8%* 0.0% 4.6% 15.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -9.4% -0.6% 38.71%
2021 -1.7% -1.3% 7.0% 43.36%
2020 1.3% 0.5% 200.9% 59.63%
2019 1.2% -15.5% 3.3% 81.00%
2018 -0.9% 0.1% 30.6% 48.72%

NAV & Total Return History

PRSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRSNX Category Low Category High PRSNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.61 B 21.8 M 93.5 B 40.46%
Number of Holdings 565 5 7040 52.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 108 M -839 M 6.06 B 32.58%
Weighting of Top 10 72.54% 6.1% 100.0% 12.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 20.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSNX % Rank
Bonds 		86.92% 36.86% 100.73% 57.58%
Cash 		12.44% -2.75% 67.17% 35.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 14.16% 93.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% 0.00% 0.73% 15.91%
Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 0.70% 22.73%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 62.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSNX % Rank
Technology 		48.29% 0.00% 48.29% 9.09%
Communication Services 		17.03% 0.00% 17.03% 9.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.00% 0.00% 17.00% 9.09%
Healthcare 		6.16% 0.00% 6.16% 9.09%
Consumer Defense 		5.49% 0.00% 5.49% 9.09%
Industrials 		3.92% 0.00% 3.92% 9.09%
Utilities 		1.12% 0.00% 100.00% 36.36%
Financial Services 		0.99% 0.00% 100.00% 72.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.55%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSNX % Rank
US 		0.06% 0.00% 0.70% 5.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.08% 73.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSNX % Rank
Government 		52.93% 1.71% 97.31% 26.52%
Corporate 		20.62% 0.00% 70.79% 50.00%
Securitized 		14.43% 0.00% 29.11% 10.61%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.06% 0.00% 51.02% 15.91%
Municipal 		1.78% 0.00% 3.10% 9.09%
Derivative 		0.18% 0.00% 50.79% 62.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSNX % Rank
Non US 		58.37% 26.05% 98.85% 44.70%
US 		28.55% -11.86% 53.57% 40.91%

PRSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.02% 1.81% 56.25%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 0.83% 42.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.22%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 60.87%

Sales Fees

PRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.70% 2.00% 402.00% 69.37%

PRSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRSNX Category Low Category High PRSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.11% 0.00% 2.20% 81.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRSNX Category Low Category High PRSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.98% -0.30% 3.10% 1.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Orchard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Kenneth Orchard is a senior portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division of T. Rowe Price and a member of the Global Fixed Income Investment Team. He is the portfolio manager for the Global Multi-Sector Bond and Diversified Income Bond Strategies and co-portfolio manager for the International Bond Strategies. Mr. Orchard earned a B.A. in international relations from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in public financial policy from the London School of Economics. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×