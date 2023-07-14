Home
T. Rowe Price Spectrum Diversified Equity Fund

mutual fund
PRSGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.01 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PRSGX) Primary Inst (TSVPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Spectrum Diversified Equity Fund

PRSGX | Fund

$23.01

$3.8 B

0.60%

$0.14

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$3.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

86.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Spectrum Diversified Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Shriver

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund broadly diversifies its assets among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of domestic and international equity funds and, from time to time, a money market fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.

The fund invests in funds holding U.S. and international stocks; stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets; small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks; and growth and value stocks.

Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.

Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds

Spectrum Diversified Equity Fund

Investment Range

Blue Chip Growth

5%-25

%

Dividend Growth

0%-25

%

Emerging Markets Stock

0%-10

%

Equity Income

5%-25

%

Growth Stock

5%-25

%

International Discovery

0%-10

%

International Stock

0%-20

%

International Value Equity

0%-20

%

Mid-Cap Growth

0%-15

%

Mid-Cap Value

0%-15

%

New Horizons

0%-15

%

Real Assets

0%-10

%

Small-Cap Value

0%-15

%

U.S. Large-Cap Core

0%-25

%

U.S. Treasury Money

0%-25

%

Value

5%-25

%

The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

Read More

PRSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -14.3% 35.6% 64.81%
1 Yr 4.8% -55.6% 38.6% 81.52%
3 Yr 0.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 85.21%
5 Yr -2.0%* -30.5% 97.0% 83.25%
10 Yr 0.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 70.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -64.5% 28.9% 82.70%
2021 6.3% -20.5% 152.6% 65.89%
2020 1.4% -13.9% 183.6% 86.44%
2019 3.9% -8.3% 8.9% 83.94%
2018 -3.9% -13.5% 12.6% 75.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -20.5% 35.6% 58.52%
1 Yr 4.8% -55.6% 40.3% 72.67%
3 Yr 0.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 84.86%
5 Yr -2.0%* -29.9% 97.0% 86.02%
10 Yr 0.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 91.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -64.5% 28.9% 82.78%
2021 6.3% -20.5% 152.6% 65.89%
2020 1.4% -13.9% 183.6% 86.36%
2019 3.9% -8.3% 8.9% 83.94%
2018 -3.9% -10.9% 12.6% 85.34%

NAV & Total Return History

PRSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRSGX Category Low Category High PRSGX % Rank
Net Assets 3.8 B 177 K 1.21 T 29.19%
Number of Holdings 16 2 4154 98.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.62 B 288 K 270 B 13.28%
Weighting of Top 10 86.58% 1.8% 106.2% 1.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Equity Income Z 12.66%
  2. T. Rowe Price Value Z 12.09%
  3. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Z 12.01%
  4. T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core Z 11.83%
  5. T. Rowe Price Growth & Income 11.39%
  6. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Z 9.99%
  7. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Z 9.86%
  8. T. Rowe Price International Value Eq Z 5.49%
  9. T. Rowe Price International Stock Z 4.65%
  10. T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Z 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.11% 0.00% 130.24% 79.97%
Cash 		2.80% -102.29% 100.00% 18.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 1.57% 7.88%
Other 		0.06% -13.91% 134.98% 6.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 5.71%
Bonds 		-0.04% -0.04% 95.81% 99.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSGX % Rank
Technology 		19.78% 0.00% 48.94% 74.28%
Healthcare 		14.50% 0.00% 60.70% 44.52%
Financial Services 		14.39% 0.00% 55.59% 36.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.79% 0.00% 30.33% 25.57%
Industrials 		10.26% 0.00% 29.90% 33.87%
Communication Services 		9.32% 0.00% 27.94% 29.07%
Consumer Defense 		5.08% 0.00% 47.71% 83.79%
Real Estate 		4.40% 0.00% 31.91% 11.11%
Basic Materials 		4.38% 0.00% 25.70% 17.96%
Utilities 		3.82% 0.00% 20.91% 14.31%
Energy 		2.28% 0.00% 41.64% 74.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRSGX % Rank
US 		76.80% 0.00% 127.77% 96.32%
Non US 		20.31% 0.00% 32.38% 2.63%

PRSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 49.27% 69.96%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 2.00% 83.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.60% 0.00% 496.00% 20.96%

PRSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRSGX Category Low Category High PRSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.60% 0.00% 24.20% 49.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRSGX Category Low Category High PRSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -54.00% 6.06% 55.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Shriver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Toby Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

