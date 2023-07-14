Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$3.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
86.6%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund broadly diversifies its assets among a set of T. Rowe Price mutual funds representing specific market segments. The fund, which normally invests in a variety of domestic and international equity funds and, from time to time, a money market fund, seeks to maintain broad exposure to several markets in an attempt to reduce the impact of markets that are declining and to benefit from strong performance in particular market segments over time.
The fund invests in funds holding U.S. and international stocks; stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets; small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap stocks; and growth and value stocks.
Within the ranges shown in the following table, the portfolio managers decide how much of the fund’s assets to allocate to particular underlying funds based on the outlook for, and on the relative valuations of, the underlying funds and the various markets and asset classes in which they invest. The fund invests in the Z Class of each of its underlying funds. T. Rowe Price is contractually obligated to waive and/or bear all of the Z Class’ expenses, with certain limited exceptions. In addition, the fund may invest in individual securities on a limited basis.
Asset Allocation Ranges for Underlying Funds
|
Spectrum Diversified Equity Fund
|
Investment Range
|
Blue Chip Growth
|
5%-25
|
%
|
Dividend Growth
|
0%-25
|
%
|
Emerging Markets Stock
|
0%-10
|
%
|
Equity Income
|
5%-25
|
%
|
Growth Stock
|
5%-25
|
%
|
International Discovery
|
0%-10
|
%
|
International Stock
|
0%-20
|
%
|
International Value Equity
|
0%-20
|
%
|
Mid-Cap Growth
|
0%-15
|
%
|
Mid-Cap Value
|
0%-15
|
%
|
New Horizons
|
0%-15
|
%
|
Real Assets
|
0%-10
|
%
|
Small-Cap Value
|
0%-15
|
%
|
U.S. Large-Cap Core
|
0%-25
|
%
|
U.S. Treasury Money
|
0%-25
|
%
|
Value
|
5%-25
|
%
The fund may sell shares of the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, including to realize gains, limit losses, or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.
|Period
|PRSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|64.81%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|81.52%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|85.21%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|83.25%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|70.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|82.70%
|2021
|6.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|65.89%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|86.44%
|2019
|3.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|83.94%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|75.18%
|Period
|PRSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|PRSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|PRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.8 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|29.19%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|2
|4154
|98.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.62 B
|288 K
|270 B
|13.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|86.58%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|1.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.11%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|79.97%
|Cash
|2.80%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|18.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|7.88%
|Other
|0.06%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|6.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|5.71%
|Bonds
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|99.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRSGX % Rank
|Technology
|19.78%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|74.28%
|Healthcare
|14.50%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|44.52%
|Financial Services
|14.39%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|36.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.79%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|25.57%
|Industrials
|10.26%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|33.87%
|Communication Services
|9.32%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|29.07%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|83.79%
|Real Estate
|4.40%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|11.11%
|Basic Materials
|4.38%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|17.96%
|Utilities
|3.82%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|14.31%
|Energy
|2.28%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|74.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRSGX % Rank
|US
|76.80%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|96.32%
|Non US
|20.31%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|2.63%
|PRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|69.96%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|83.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.56%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|100.00%
|PRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.60%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|20.96%
|PRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|49.07%
|PRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.58%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|55.79%
|PRSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1997
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2011
11.09
11.1%
Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
