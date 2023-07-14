In pursuit of its investment objective, the Portfolio’s strategy is to invest a fixed “Target Percentage” of its net assets in each of the following investment categories:

Investment Category Target Percentage Gold 20% Silver 5% Swiss franc assets 10% Real estate and natural resource stocks 15% Aggressive growth stocks 15% Dollar assets 35% Total 100%

These Target Percentages are fundamental and cannot be changed without shareholder approval.

Because investment prices are constantly changing, the Portfolio’s holdings are not expected to match exactly the Target Percentages. Ordinarily, whenever the Portfolio’s holdings in an investment category deviate from the category’s Target Percentage by more than one-quarter of the Target Percentage, the Portfolio will buy or sell investments to bring investments back within range (unless the discrepancy is corrected by changes in market prices) and will do so within ninety days. However, the Portfolio’s investment adviser may delay making portfolio adjustments if in its view, circumstances, including a disorderly market or adverse tax consequences, make it desirable to do so. The investment adviser does not attempt to anticipate short-term changes in the general price level of any investment category.

The Portfolio’s investments in:

• Gold — consists of gold bullion and bullion-type coins;

• Silver — consists of silver bullion and bullion-type coins;

• Swiss franc assets — consist of demand deposits of Swiss francs at Swiss or non-Swiss banks and highly rated bonds, as defined below, and other securities of the federal government of Switzerland of any maturity;

• Real estate and natural resource stocks — include stocks (including common and preferred shares, and depository receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) of U.S. and foreign companies whose assets consist primarily of real estate (such as timberland, ranching and farm land, raw land, land with improvements and structures and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and natural resources (such as companies involved directly or indirectly in exploring, mining, refining, processing, transporting, fabricating and dealing in oil, gas, coal and precious and non-precious minerals);

• Aggressive growth stocks — include stocks and stock warrants of U.S. and foreign companies that are expected to have a higher profit potential than the stock market as a whole and whose shares are valued primarily for potential growth in revenues, earnings, dividends or asset values rather than for current income. Such companies may include those involved in technology, medicine, capital goods, construction, transportation, finance, entertainment or service, those developing or exploiting new industries, products, services or markets, or those whose shares are otherwise undervalued. The price volatility of such investments is expected to be greater than the price volatility of the U.S. stock market as a whole; and

• Dollar assets — include cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, and other U.S. dollar-denominated assets such as the obligations of U.S. government agencies, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, commercial paper, and corporate bonds and other fixed income obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

The Portfolio is non-diversified and thus may be able to invest more of its assets in fewer issuers and types of investments (e.g., gold and silver) than a diversified fund.

The Portfolio may invest in shares of companies of any market capitalization, including small-, mid- and large- capitalization companies. Within its aggressive growth stocks investment category, the Portfolio expects to hold stocks of issuers from at least twelve different industry groups. The Portfolio may own investments issued by non-U.S. banks and governments and may own stock in non-U.S. companies or investments held outside the United States, including in emerging markets. Corporate bonds and other fixed income obligations in the Portfolio’s dollar assets investment category, as well as highly rated bonds of the federal government of Switzerland, will, at the time of investment, be rated in the top four rating categories by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), rated similarly by another independent rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, determined by the Portfolio’s investment adviser to be of comparable quality. The Portfolio does not attempt to maintain any pre-set average portfolio maturity or duration in its dollar assets or Swiss franc assets investment categories.

The Portfolio’s strategy of investing a fixed Target Percentage of its net assets in the investment categories listed in the table above reflects the opinion of the Portfolio’s investment adviser that inflation rates and other economic events cannot be forecast with a high degree of reliability and that only investors who are willing to embrace a high degree of risk should act on such forecasts. The investment strategy of the Portfolio acknowledges a broad range of economic possibilities and incorporates investments for each of them.

Viewed in isolation, some of the Portfolio’s assets, such as gold, silver and stock warrants (in its aggressive growth stocks investment category), would be considered highly speculative. However, the Portfolio’s investment adviser believes that the various investments are subject to different (and, in some cases, contrary) risks, so that the value of the Portfolio’s investments in the aggregate may be subject to less risk, over the long term, than the risk associated with any one of the investments taken by itself.