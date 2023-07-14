Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Permanent Portfolio Permanent Portfolio®

mutual fund
PRPHX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.65 -0.3 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PRPFX) Primary C (PRPHX) A (PRPDX)
PRPHX (Mutual Fund)

Permanent Portfolio Permanent Portfolio®

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.65 -0.3 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PRPFX) Primary C (PRPHX) A (PRPDX)
PRPHX (Mutual Fund)

Permanent Portfolio Permanent Portfolio®

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$47.65 -0.3 -0.63%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PRPFX) Primary C (PRPHX) A (PRPDX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Permanent Portfolio Permanent Portfolio®

PRPHX | Fund

$47.65

$3.01 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

Net Assets

$3.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.47%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Permanent Portfolio Permanent Portfolio®

PRPHX | Fund

$47.65

$3.01 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.81%

PRPHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Permanent Portfolio Permanent Portfolio®
  • Fund Family Name
    Permanent Portfolio
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Cuggino

Fund Description

In pursuit of its investment objective, the Portfolio’s strategy is to invest a fixed “Target Percentage” of its net assets in each of the following investment categories:
Investment Category    Target Percentage
Gold    20%
Silver    5%
Swiss franc assets    10%
Real estate and natural resource stocks    15%
Aggressive growth stocks    15%
Dollar assets    35%
Total    100%
These Target Percentages are fundamental and cannot be changed without shareholder approval.
Because investment prices are constantly changing, the Portfolio’s holdings are not expected to match exactly the Target Percentages. Ordinarily, whenever the Portfolio’s holdings in an investment category deviate from the category’s Target Percentage by more than one-quarter of the Target Percentage, the Portfolio will buy or sell investments to bring investments back within range (unless the discrepancy is corrected by changes in market prices) and will do so within ninety days. However, the Portfolio’s investment adviser may delay making portfolio adjustments if in its view, circumstances, including a disorderly market or adverse tax consequences, make it desirable to do so. The investment adviser does not attempt to anticipate short-term changes in the general price level of any investment category.
The Portfolio’s investments in:
Gold — consists of gold bullion and bullion-type coins;
Silver — consists of silver bullion and bullion-type coins;
Swiss franc assets — consist of demand deposits of Swiss francs at Swiss or non-Swiss banks and highly rated bonds, as defined below, and other securities of the federal government of Switzerland of any maturity;
Real estate and natural resource stocks — include stocks (including common and preferred shares, and depository receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) of U.S. and foreign companies whose assets consist primarily of real estate (such as timberland, ranching and farm land, raw land, land with improvements and structures and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and natural resources (such as companies involved directly or indirectly in exploring, mining, refining, processing, transporting, fabricating and dealing in oil, gas, coal and precious and non-precious minerals);
Aggressive growth stocks — include stocks and stock warrants of U.S. and foreign companies that are expected to have a higher profit potential than the stock market as a whole and whose shares are valued primarily for potential growth in revenues, earnings, dividends or asset values rather than for current income. Such companies may include those involved in technology, medicine, capital goods, construction, transportation, finance, entertainment or service, those developing or exploiting new industries, products, services or markets, or those whose shares are otherwise undervalued. The price volatility of such investments is expected to be greater than the price volatility of the U.S. stock market as a whole; and
Dollar assets — include cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, and other U.S. dollar-denominated assets such as the obligations of U.S. government agencies, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, commercial paper, and corporate bonds and other fixed income obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.
The Portfolio is non-diversified and thus may be able to invest more of its assets in fewer issuers and types of investments (e.g., gold and silver) than a diversified fund.
The Portfolio may invest in shares of companies of any market capitalization, including small-, mid- and large- capitalization companies. Within its aggressive growth stocks investment category, the Portfolio expects to hold stocks of issuers from at least twelve different industry groups. The Portfolio may own investments issued by non-U.S. banks and governments and may own stock in non-U.S. companies or investments held outside the United States, including in emerging markets. Corporate bonds and other fixed income obligations in the Portfolio’s dollar assets investment category, as well as highly rated bonds of the federal government of Switzerland, will, at the time of investment, be rated in the top four rating categories by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), rated similarly by another independent rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, determined by the Portfolio’s investment adviser to be of comparable quality. The Portfolio does not attempt to maintain any pre-set average portfolio maturity or duration in its dollar assets or Swiss franc assets investment categories.
The Portfolio’s strategy of investing a fixed Target Percentage of its net assets in the investment categories listed in the table above reflects the opinion of the Portfolio’s investment adviser that inflation rates and other economic events cannot be forecast with a high degree of reliability and that only investors who are willing to embrace a high degree of risk should act on such forecasts. The investment strategy of the Portfolio acknowledges a broad range of economic possibilities and incorporates investments for each of them.
Viewed in isolation, some of the Portfolio’s assets, such as gold, silver and stock warrants (in its aggressive growth stocks investment category), would be considered highly speculative. However, the Portfolio’s investment adviser believes that the various investments are subject to different (and, in some cases, contrary) risks, so that the value of the Portfolio’s investments in the aggregate may be subject to less risk, over the long term, than the risk associated with any one of the investments taken by itself.
Read More

PRPHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -8.3% 18.1% 72.59%
1 Yr 10.7% -13.3% 143.9% 2.84%
3 Yr 4.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 7.08%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 9.01%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 97.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -34.7% 92.4% 5.09%
2021 3.9% -6.1% 19.5% 35.29%
2020 3.9% -7.5% 11.8% 14.16%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 52.82%
2018 -2.8% -12.6% 0.0% 73.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -11.9% 18.1% 72.73%
1 Yr 10.7% -13.3% 143.9% 3.24%
3 Yr 4.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 7.64%
5 Yr 3.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 11.45%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 97.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -34.7% 92.4% 5.09%
2021 3.9% -6.1% 19.5% 35.29%
2020 3.9% -7.5% 11.8% 14.16%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 52.82%
2018 -2.8% -12.6% 0.2% 90.60%

NAV & Total Return History

PRPHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRPHX Category Low Category High PRPHX % Rank
Net Assets 3.01 B 658 K 207 B 24.01%
Number of Holdings 196 2 15351 38.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.13 B 660 K 48.5 B 35.29%
Weighting of Top 10 38.08% 8.4% 105.0% 53.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  2. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  3. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  4. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  5. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  6. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  7. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  8. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  9. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%
  10. Gold Bullion Comex Eligible 15.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRPHX % Rank
Stocks 		37.09% 0.00% 99.40% 97.00%
Bonds 		36.62% 0.00% 116.75% 35.15%
Other 		25.19% -2.51% 25.19% 0.14%
Cash 		1.09% -16.75% 81.51% 85.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 68.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 89.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRPHX % Rank
Energy 		24.37% 0.00% 85.65% 2.87%
Basic Materials 		17.15% 0.00% 33.35% 1.23%
Real Estate 		16.35% 0.00% 65.01% 5.19%
Technology 		11.88% 0.00% 44.21% 88.39%
Industrials 		10.35% 0.00% 24.37% 45.22%
Financial Services 		6.17% 0.00% 38.77% 94.81%
Communication Services 		5.93% 0.00% 23.67% 74.86%
Healthcare 		3.19% 0.00% 29.35% 94.26%
Consumer Defense 		2.55% 0.00% 19.93% 90.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.04% 0.00% 19.36% 96.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 91.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRPHX % Rank
US 		33.85% -1.65% 98.67% 88.01%
Non US 		3.24% 0.00% 37.06% 78.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRPHX % Rank
Corporate 		72.17% 0.00% 98.21% 6.81%
Government 		24.93% 0.00% 97.26% 60.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.90% 0.14% 100.00% 93.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 43.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 88.01%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 65.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRPHX % Rank
US 		24.86% 0.00% 62.18% 76.29%
Non US 		11.76% 0.00% 84.73% 4.36%

PRPHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.81% 0.01% 17.63% 9.86%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.83% 88.92%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 79.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PRPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 14.14%

Trading Fees

PRPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.47% 0.00% 343.00% 36.16%

PRPHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRPHX Category Low Category High PRPHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 66.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRPHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRPHX Category Low Category High PRPHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.78% -2.34% 19.41% 98.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRPHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRPHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cuggino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Mr. Cuggino has served as the President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds since his investment advisory firm, Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, began managing the Fund’s four Portfolios on May 1, 2003. Mr. Cuggino has served as a trustee of the Fund since 1998, as its Chairman of the Board and President since 2003, and as its Secretary since 2006. From 1993 through 2007, Mr. Cuggino served as the Fund’s Treasurer. Mr. Cuggino serves as the manager and sole trustee of the sole member (also as the President and Chief Executive Officer) of Pacific Heights since its founding in 2002. Mr. Cuggino previously served in various accounting, auditing and taxation capacities at Ernst & Young LLP and one of its predecessor firms, Arthur Young & Company, from 1985 through 1991. Mr. Cuggino is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received his undergraduate degrees in accountancy and management from Bentley University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×