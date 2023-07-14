Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
11.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$3.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.1%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.47%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Investment Category
|Target Percentage
|Gold
|20%
|Silver
|5%
|Swiss franc assets
|10%
|Real estate and natural resource stocks
|15%
|Aggressive growth stocks
|15%
|Dollar assets
|35%
|Total
|100%
|•
|
Gold — consists of gold bullion and bullion-type coins;
|•
|
Silver — consists of silver bullion and bullion-type coins;
|•
|
Swiss franc assets — consist of demand deposits of Swiss francs at Swiss or non-Swiss banks and highly rated bonds, as defined below, and other securities of the federal government of Switzerland of any maturity;
|•
|
Real estate and natural resource stocks — include stocks (including common and preferred shares, and depository receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) of U.S. and foreign companies whose assets consist primarily of real estate (such as timberland, ranching and farm land, raw land, land with improvements and structures and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) and natural resources (such as companies involved directly or indirectly in exploring, mining, refining, processing, transporting, fabricating and dealing in oil, gas, coal and precious and non-precious minerals);
|•
|
Aggressive growth stocks — include stocks and stock warrants of U.S. and foreign companies that are expected to have a higher profit potential than the stock market as a whole and whose shares are valued primarily for potential growth in revenues, earnings, dividends or asset values rather than for current income. Such companies may include those involved in technology, medicine, capital goods, construction, transportation, finance, entertainment or service, those developing or exploiting new industries, products, services or markets, or those whose shares are otherwise undervalued. The price volatility of such investments is expected to be greater than the price volatility of the U.S. stock market as a whole; and
|•
|
Dollar assets — include cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, and other U.S. dollar-denominated assets such as the obligations of U.S. government agencies, banker’s acceptances and other bank obligations, commercial paper, and corporate bonds and other fixed income obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.
|Period
|PRPDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|70.15%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|2.03%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|5.60%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|5.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|94.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRPDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|3.58%
|2021
|4.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|28.41%
|2020
|4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|11.75%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|51.60%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|70.53%
|Period
|PRPDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|69.74%
|1 Yr
|11.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|2.43%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|6.31%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|8.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|96.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRPDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|3.58%
|2021
|4.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|28.55%
|2020
|4.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|11.75%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|51.60%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|89.18%
|PRPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRPDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.01 B
|658 K
|207 B
|24.15%
|Number of Holdings
|196
|2
|15351
|38.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.13 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|35.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.08%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|53.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPDX % Rank
|Stocks
|37.09%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|97.14%
|Bonds
|36.62%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|35.29%
|Other
|25.19%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|0.27%
|Cash
|1.09%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|85.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|97.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|98.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPDX % Rank
|Energy
|24.37%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|3.01%
|Basic Materials
|17.15%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|1.37%
|Real Estate
|16.35%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|5.33%
|Technology
|11.88%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|88.52%
|Industrials
|10.35%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|46.45%
|Financial Services
|6.17%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|94.95%
|Communication Services
|5.93%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|75.00%
|Healthcare
|3.19%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|94.40%
|Consumer Defense
|2.55%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|90.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.04%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|96.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPDX % Rank
|US
|33.85%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|88.15%
|Non US
|3.24%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|78.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPDX % Rank
|Corporate
|72.17%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|6.95%
|Government
|24.93%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|60.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.90%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|93.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|93.32%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|98.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|96.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPDX % Rank
|US
|24.86%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|76.43%
|Non US
|11.76%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|4.50%
|PRPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|35.42%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|89.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PRPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|68.03%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PRPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRPDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.47%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|36.31%
|PRPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRPDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.02%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|97.18%
|PRPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PRPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRPDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|93.05%
|PRPDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2003
19.1
19.1%
Mr. Cuggino has served as the President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds since his investment advisory firm, Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, began managing the Fund’s four Portfolios on May 1, 2003. Mr. Cuggino has served as a trustee of the Fund since 1998, as its Chairman of the Board and President since 2003, and as its Secretary since 2006. From 1993 through 2007, Mr. Cuggino served as the Fund’s Treasurer. Mr. Cuggino serves as the manager and sole trustee of the sole member (also as the President and Chief Executive Officer) of Pacific Heights since its founding in 2002. Mr. Cuggino previously served in various accounting, auditing and taxation capacities at Ernst & Young LLP and one of its predecessor firms, Arthur Young & Company, from 1985 through 1991. Mr. Cuggino is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received his undergraduate degrees in accountancy and management from Bentley University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
