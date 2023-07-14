Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
Net Assets
$533 M
Holdings in Top 10
70.4%
Expense Ratio 2.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PRPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-13.5%
|29.4%
|88.28%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-9.7%
|32.0%
|72.87%
|3 Yr
|15.3%*
|-4.1%
|128.8%
|68.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-11.2%
|33.1%
|65.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|11.2%
|20.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|11.6%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|77.52%
|2021
|14.5%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|45.31%
|2020
|-11.5%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|50.39%
|2019
|1.5%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|41.53%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|47.71%
|Period
|PRPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-11.6%
|30.4%
|88.28%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-9.7%
|48.8%
|75.38%
|3 Yr
|15.3%*
|-8.0%
|128.8%
|62.79%
|5 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-11.2%
|34.1%
|69.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.0%
|14.6%
|80.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRPCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|11.6%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|76.74%
|2021
|14.5%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|46.09%
|2020
|-11.5%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|51.18%
|2019
|1.5%
|-12.8%
|5.2%
|41.53%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|74.31%
|PRPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRPCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|533 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|43.85%
|Number of Holdings
|29
|1
|175
|68.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|392 M
|0
|5.88 B
|44.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.37%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|29.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.70%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|62.90%
|Cash
|1.29%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|31.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|19.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|5.65%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|6.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|12.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPCX % Rank
|Energy
|95.44%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|45.97%
|Utilities
|2.82%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|54.84%
|Basic Materials
|1.74%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|15.32%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|33.06%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|7.26%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|40.32%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.42%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|8.06%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|5.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|8.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|16.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRPCX % Rank
|US
|91.98%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|36.29%
|Non US
|6.72%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|68.55%
|PRPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.23%
|0.35%
|8.56%
|28.23%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.35%
|1.38%
|52.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|PRPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|11.11%
|PRPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRPCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|6.00%
|248.00%
|51.72%
|PRPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRPCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.04%
|26.72%
|PRPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PRPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRPCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-6.38%
|9.57%
|71.90%
|PRPCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 18, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 14, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2018
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2017
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2016
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2015
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2014
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2014
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Shaun Hong, CFA, is a Managing Director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Prudential (now PGIM) in 1999 as an analyst in Prudential's public equity unit responsible for the power, natural gas, and telecommunications industries, and in September 2000 when Prudential’s public equity asset management capabilities were transferred to Jennison, he joined Jennison. Mr. Hong began his career in 1992 as a research analyst covering telecommunications and technology companies at Parker/Hunter, a regional brokerage firm based in Pittsburgh, then joined Equinox Capital Management in 1994 where he covered the utility, consumer products, commodities, and technology sectors. He earned a BS in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Mr. Hong is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2013
8.45
8.5%
Ubong "Bobby" Edemeka is a managing director and an income and infrastructure portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2002. Before joining Jennison, Mr. Edemeka was with Goldman Sachs as a sell-side research analyst on the US Power & Utilities team., for which he covered electric utilities and independent power producers. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was an analyst on the global utilities team of SSB Citi Asset Management Group, a division of Citigroup. Bobby began his career as an analyst for the Prudential Utility Fund (now PGIM Jennison Utility Fund) in 1997 . He received a BA in government from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 15, 2016
5.88
5.9%
Stephen is a master limited partnership portfolio manager and an income and infrastructure research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2014. Prior to Jennison, Stephen spent six years with Morgan Stanley, where he was a managing director and equity research analyst covering MLPs and diversified natural gas. Before his tenure with Morgan Stanley, Stephen covered energy MLPs for UBS. Stephen began his financial services career in 1997 as a treasury funding analyst with PaineWebber. He received a BS in accounting from Providence College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.63
|12.18
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...