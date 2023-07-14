The Fund seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and MLP related investments (together, MLP investments). The term “investable assets” in this prospectus refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund’s investments may be of any market capitalization. The Fund’s MLP investments may include, but are not limited to: MLPs structured as limited partnerships (“LPs”) or limited liability companies (“LLCs”); MLPs that are taxed as “C” corporations; institutional units (“I-Units”) issued by MLP affiliates; parent companies of MLPs; shares of companies owning MLP general partnership interests and other securities representing indirect beneficial interest ownership interests in MLP common units; “C” corporations that hold significant interests in MLPs; and other equity and fixed income securities and derivative instruments, including pooled investment vehicles including but not limited to exchange-traded funds and/or mutual funds and exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), that provide exposure to MLP investments or have economic characteristics similar to MLP investments. MLPs generally own and operate assets that are used in the energy sector, including assets used in exploring, developing, producing, generating, transporting (including marine), transmitting, terminal operation, storing, gathering, processing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, coal or electricity, or that provide energy related equipment or services. MLPs formed as LPs or LLCs are generally treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes. MLPs are generally publicly traded, and as a result are subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) rules and regulations and make public filings like any publicly traded corporation. The Fund may also invest in privately placed securities of publicly traded MLPs. The Fund is intended to provide access to a product that issues a single Form 1099 to its shareholders, thereby removing the obstacles of federal and state filings (because shareholders will not receive any Schedule K-1 and, for certain tax-exempt shareholders, unrelated business taxable income (“UBTI”) filings), while providing portfolio transparency, liquidity and daily net asset value. Many of the MLPs in which the Fund invests operate oil, gas or petroleum facilities, or other facilities within the energy sector. The Fund concentrates its investments in the energy sector. In deciding which stocks to buy, the subadviser relies on proprietary fundamental research, focused on the discovery of quality companies with predictable and sustainable cash flows. In narrowing the investment universe, the investment team compares prospective candidates’ competitive positioning, including strategically located assets; distribution coverage ratios; organic growth opportunities; expected dividend or distribution growth; the quality of the management team; balance sheet strength; and the support of the general partner. Valuation and the investment’s degree of liquidity factor into the portfolio managers’ decision calculus, as well. The team also monitors wider industry dynamics and interacts continually with the subadviser’s Natural Resources investment professionals to gain insights into emerging trends, such as the anticipation of an acceleration or reduction in production of particular oil and gas plays or a shift in regulatory or tax policy, which could affect potential or current positions. The Fund’s investments may include equity and equity-related securities, including common stocks; nonconvertible preferred stocks; convertible securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stocks—that can convert into the company’s common stock, the cash value of common stock, or some other equity security; American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) and other similar securities; warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stocks; equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); investments in various types of business ventures, including partnerships and joint ventures; and similar securities. The Fund is a regular corporation, or “C” corporation, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Accordingly, unlike traditional open-end mutual funds, the Fund is subject to U.S. federal income tax on its taxable income at the rates applicable to corporations (currently a flat rate of 21%) as well as state and local income taxes. The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.