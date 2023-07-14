Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
-11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$224 M
Holdings in Top 10
83.7%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PROVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|97.45%
|1 Yr
|-11.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|98.28%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|59.44%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|57.13%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|36.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|PROVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|54.13%
|2021
|14.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|1.26%
|2020
|3.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|95.26%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|73.87%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|28.19%
|PROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PROVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|224 M
|189 K
|222 B
|75.65%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|2
|3509
|99.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|214 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|67.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|83.72%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|0.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PROVX % Rank
|Stocks
|82.98%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|99.26%
|Cash
|17.02%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|0.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|76.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|76.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|75.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|74.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PROVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.67%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|0.66%
|Communication Services
|27.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|0.49%
|Healthcare
|11.65%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|60.33%
|Technology
|9.98%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|97.79%
|Consumer Defense
|8.99%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|5.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.71%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.74%
|Industrials
|5.16%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|63.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|82.21%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|93.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|89.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|92.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PROVX % Rank
|US
|82.98%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|92.38%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|96.64%
|PROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|53.34%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|84.48%
|PROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PROVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|0.09%
|PROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PROVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.53%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|78.63%
|PROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PROVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.24%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|15.33%
|PROVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.013
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 16, 2012
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2002
19.74
19.7%
Michael A. Schelble, CFA, has been employed by Provident Trust Company, or its immediate predecessor, as its President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Provident Trust Company, Mr. Schelble was Vice President and Portfolio Manager for FIRMCO, which he joined in 1994, where he was responsible for managing certain taxable and tax-exempt individually managed accounts. Prior to joining FIRMCO, Mr. Schelble worked as a Trust Officer with Firstar Trust Company since 1993. Mr. Schelble is a graduate of Williams College, the University of Wisconsin-School of Business and the University of Wisconsin Law School. Mr. Schelble is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, the CFA Institute* and the State Bar of Wisconsin. Mr. Schelble was born in 1966 and has over twenty-five years of investment and trust experience.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2002
19.74
19.7%
J. Scott Harkness, CFA, has been employed by Provident Trust Company, or its immediate predecessor, as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to founding Provident Trust Company, Mr. Harkness was Chairman of Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (“FIRMCO”), where he served as Chief Investment Officer since its incorporation in 1986. He was responsible for overall investment direction, investment policy and management of certain individually-managed accounts. Prior to assuming his role at FIRMCO, Mr. Harkness was a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for Firstar Bank Madison (formerly First Wisconsin National Bank of Madison) where he had been employed since 1980. Mr. Harkness managed the Firstar Special Growth Fund and the Firstar Special Equity Growth Fund B since 1989 and 1981, respectively, until his departure in 1998. Mr. Harkness is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison and is a director of Jacobus Energy, Inc. Mr. Harkness is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee and the CFA Institute*. Mr. Harkness was born in 1955 and has over forty years of investment experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
