Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

-11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$224 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PROVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Provident Trust Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Provident
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    11440787
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Schelble

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in a limited number of multi-capitalization growth stocks. The Fund is a non-diversified core growth equity fund. The Fund will compare itself to, and attempt to exceed, the S&P 500® Index over full investment cycles. Provident Trust Company (the “Adviser”) selects common stocks of all market capitalizations based on their potential to appreciate in value relative to other stocks. When selecting individual stock investments, the Adviser takes a “bottom-up” investment approach, meaning that it selects investments based on its assessment of whether an
individual company has the potential for above average growth. Stock selection criteria include improvingrevenue and earnings growth, increasing margins, significant stock ownership by management and improving price-to-earnings ratios. The Adviser generally prefers to invest in large capitalization and medium capitalization stocks but may also invest a portion of the Fund’s portfolio in small capitalization stocks. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that, compared to diversified mutual funds, the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer.
The Adviser employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it will:
Reduce or sell an entire position when a security reaches the Adviser’s target price,
Reduce or sell a position as part of its asset allocation process or for portfolio diversification, or
Sell an entire position when fundamentals are deteriorating.
Read More

PROVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PROVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -41.7% 64.0% 97.45%
1 Yr -11.8% -46.2% 77.9% 98.28%
3 Yr -0.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 59.44%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 57.13%
10 Yr 5.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 36.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PROVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.9% 81.6% 54.13%
2021 14.7% -31.0% 26.7% 1.26%
2020 3.1% -13.0% 34.8% 95.26%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 73.87%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 2.0% 28.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PROVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -41.7% 64.0% 93.19%
1 Yr -11.8% -46.2% 77.9% 96.89%
3 Yr -0.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 59.08%
5 Yr 0.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 63.05%
10 Yr 5.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 66.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PROVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.0% -85.9% 81.6% 54.21%
2021 14.7% -31.0% 26.7% 1.26%
2020 3.1% -13.0% 34.8% 95.26%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 73.87%
2018 -1.3% -15.9% 3.1% 51.14%

NAV & Total Return History

PROVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PROVX Category Low Category High PROVX % Rank
Net Assets 224 M 189 K 222 B 75.65%
Number of Holdings 15 2 3509 99.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 214 M -1.37 M 104 B 67.13%
Weighting of Top 10 83.72% 11.4% 116.5% 0.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PayPal Holdings Inc 9.85%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 9.83%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 9.79%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 9.67%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp 9.54%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.30%
  7. First American Treasury Obligs X 9.19%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.79%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.52%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 8.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PROVX % Rank
Stocks 		82.98% 50.26% 104.50% 99.26%
Cash 		17.02% -10.83% 49.73% 0.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 76.23%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 76.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 75.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 74.92%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PROVX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.67% 0.00% 43.06% 0.66%
Communication Services 		27.84% 0.00% 66.40% 0.49%
Healthcare 		11.65% 0.00% 39.76% 60.33%
Technology 		9.98% 0.00% 65.70% 97.79%
Consumer Defense 		8.99% 0.00% 25.50% 5.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.71% 0.00% 62.57% 95.74%
Industrials 		5.16% 0.00% 30.65% 63.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 82.21%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 93.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 89.02%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 92.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PROVX % Rank
US 		82.98% 34.69% 100.00% 92.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 96.64%

PROVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PROVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 20.29% 53.34%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 51.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 84.48%

Sales Fees

PROVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PROVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PROVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 316.74% 0.09%

PROVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PROVX Category Low Category High PROVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 41.31% 78.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PROVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PROVX Category Low Category High PROVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.24% -6.13% 1.75% 15.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PROVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PROVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Schelble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2002

19.74

19.7%

Michael A. Schelble, CFA, has been employed by Provident Trust Company, or its immediate predecessor, as its President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Provident Trust Company, Mr. Schelble was Vice President and Portfolio Manager for FIRMCO, which he joined in 1994, where he was responsible for managing certain taxable and tax-exempt individually managed accounts. Prior to joining FIRMCO, Mr. Schelble worked as a Trust Officer with Firstar Trust Company since 1993. Mr. Schelble is a graduate of Williams College, the University of Wisconsin-School of Business and the University of Wisconsin Law School. Mr. Schelble is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, the CFA Institute* and the State Bar of Wisconsin. Mr. Schelble was born in 1966 and has over twenty-five years of investment and trust experience.

J. Scott Harkness

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2002

19.74

19.7%

J. Scott Harkness, CFA, has been employed by Provident Trust Company, or its immediate predecessor, as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to founding Provident Trust Company, Mr. Harkness was Chairman of Firstar Investment Research and Management Company (“FIRMCO”), where he served as Chief Investment Officer since its incorporation in 1986. He was responsible for overall investment direction, investment policy and management of certain individually-managed accounts. Prior to assuming his role at FIRMCO, Mr. Harkness was a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for Firstar Bank Madison (formerly First Wisconsin National Bank of Madison) where he had been employed since 1980. Mr. Harkness managed the Firstar Special Growth Fund and the Firstar Special Equity Growth Fund B since 1989 and 1981, respectively, until his departure in 1998. Mr. Harkness is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison and is a director of Jacobus Energy, Inc. Mr. Harkness is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee and the CFA Institute*. Mr. Harkness was born in 1955 and has over forty years of investment experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

