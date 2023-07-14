Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
-10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$1.23 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations. The fund currently defines medium market capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization of at least $3 billion and up to the higher of $50 billion or the largest company held in the Russell Midcap Index. As of June 30, 2022, the largest company held in the Russell Midcap Index had a market capitalization of $46.5 billion. The fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the medium market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in medium market capitalization stocks at any given time. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, including emerging market securities (but without limit in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) and may invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.
|Period
|PRNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|2.35%
|1 Yr
|-10.5%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|97.40%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|93.10%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|79.40%
|10 Yr
|2.7%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|36.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.1%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|97.63%
|2021
|6.3%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|69.66%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|56.72%
|2019
|4.5%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|69.17%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|29.06%
|PRNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRNIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.23 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|37.73%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|9
|2354
|30.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|191 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|51.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.54%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|77.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRNIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.47%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|27.20%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|73.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|6.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|7.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|4.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|7.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRNIX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.68%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|10.10%
|Financial Services
|15.87%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|70.47%
|Technology
|15.73%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|4.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.57%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|25.13%
|Healthcare
|11.11%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|31.61%
|Real Estate
|7.83%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|53.89%
|Basic Materials
|4.46%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|63.21%
|Communication Services
|3.57%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|35.49%
|Energy
|2.75%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|88.86%
|Utilities
|2.64%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|81.87%
|Consumer Defense
|1.81%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|95.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRNIX % Rank
|US
|95.40%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|37.31%
|Non US
|4.07%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|41.45%
|PRNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|67.64%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|20.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|43.69%
|PRNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PRNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|227.00%
|98.21%
|PRNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRNIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.61%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|42.01%
|PRNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PRNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRNIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|18.75%
|PRNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.449
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Jun 08, 2009
12.99
13.0%
Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.
Nov 01, 2011
10.59
10.6%
Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.
Aug 27, 2020
1.76
1.8%
J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
