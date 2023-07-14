Home
Trending ETFs

Virtus NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PRNIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.22 -0.27 -0.92%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
C (PQNCX) Primary A (PQNAX) Inst (PRNIX) Other (PRAAX) Other (ANRPX) Retirement (ANPRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund

PRNIX | Fund

$29.22

$1.23 B

1.61%

$0.47

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

-10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$1.23 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRNIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Magnuson

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks and other equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations. The fund currently defines medium market capitalization companies as companies with a market capitalization of at least $3 billion and up to the higher of $50 billion or the largest company held in the Russell Midcap Index. As of June 30, 2022, the largest company held in the Russell Midcap Index had a market capitalization of $46.5 billion. The fund may continue to hold securities of a portfolio company that subsequently appreciates above the medium market capitalization threshold. Because of this, the fund may have less than 80% of its net assets in medium market capitalization stocks at any given time. The fund normally invests significantly in securities that the portfolio managers expect will generate income (for example, by paying dividends). The portfolio managers use a value investing style focusing on companies whose securities the portfolio managers believe have attractive valuation and fundamental strength. The portfolio managers use initial parameters and quantitative tools to narrow the fund’s selection universe and also review and consider fundamental changes. After narrowing the universe through a combination of qualitative analysis and fundamental research, the portfolio managers select securities for the fund. In addition to common stocks and other equity securities (such as preferred stocks, convertible securities and warrants), the fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, including emerging market securities (but without limit in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) and may invest up to 25% of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). The fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts and other derivative instruments. Although the fund did not invest significantly in derivative instruments as of the most recent fiscal year end, it may do so at any time.

Read More

PRNIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -10.8% 26.2% 2.35%
1 Yr -10.5% -29.4% 26.4% 97.40%
3 Yr 0.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 93.10%
5 Yr -2.3%* -15.0% 42.1% 79.40%
10 Yr 2.7%* -8.0% 20.5% 36.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -41.6% 42.6% 97.63%
2021 6.3% -23.5% 23.2% 69.66%
2020 0.0% -8.6% 93.7% 56.72%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 7.8% 69.17%
2018 -3.7% -8.8% 3.8% 29.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -19.1% 22.1% 1.57%
1 Yr -10.5% -29.4% 36.6% 97.40%
3 Yr 0.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 93.09%
5 Yr -2.3%* -13.5% 42.1% 83.10%
10 Yr 2.7%* -3.7% 21.6% 73.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRNIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -41.6% 42.6% 97.63%
2021 6.3% -23.5% 23.2% 69.66%
2020 0.0% -8.6% 93.7% 56.72%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 7.8% 69.17%
2018 -3.7% -7.6% 3.8% 53.56%

NAV & Total Return History

PRNIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRNIX Category Low Category High PRNIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.23 B 504 K 30.4 B 37.73%
Number of Holdings 110 9 2354 30.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 191 M 129 K 9.16 B 51.04%
Weighting of Top 10 15.54% 5.3% 99.9% 77.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Teradyne Inc 1.99%
  2. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 1.81%
  3. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 1.68%
  4. American Tower Corp 1.67%
  5. Lam Research Corp 1.67%
  6. Aon PLC 1.61%
  7. First Interstate BancSystem Inc 1.60%
  8. Fiserv Inc 1.57%
  9. Sempra Energy 1.54%
  10. State Street Corporation 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRNIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% 85.69% 100.65% 27.20%
Cash 		0.53% -0.65% 14.30% 73.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 6.48%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 7.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 4.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 7.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRNIX % Rank
Industrials 		20.68% 0.00% 29.02% 10.10%
Financial Services 		15.87% 0.00% 60.11% 70.47%
Technology 		15.73% 0.00% 30.07% 4.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.57% 0.00% 29.62% 25.13%
Healthcare 		11.11% 0.00% 32.47% 31.61%
Real Estate 		7.83% 0.00% 40.74% 53.89%
Basic Materials 		4.46% 0.00% 23.88% 63.21%
Communication Services 		3.57% 0.00% 19.80% 35.49%
Energy 		2.75% 0.00% 29.17% 88.86%
Utilities 		2.64% 0.00% 24.69% 81.87%
Consumer Defense 		1.81% 0.00% 33.79% 95.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRNIX % Rank
US 		95.40% 55.79% 100.30% 37.31%
Non US 		4.07% 0.00% 36.04% 41.45%

PRNIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 16.27% 67.64%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.20% 20.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 43.69%

Sales Fees

PRNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRNIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 98.21%

PRNIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRNIX Category Low Category High PRNIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.61% 0.00% 8.88% 42.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRNIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRNIX Category Low Category High PRNIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.33% -1.84% 4.73% 18.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRNIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRNIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Magnuson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2009

12.99

13.0%

Paul Magnuson is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Mid Cap Value and NFJ Small Cap Value strategies. In 2010, he was nominated for Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar. Prior to joining NFJ in 1992, Mr. Magnuson was a quantitative analyst in the trust investment department at NationsBank. Mr. Magnuson earned a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Nebraska.

Jeff Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Jeff Reed is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager of the NFJ Dividend Value, NFJ Large Cap Value and NFJ All Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2007, Mr. Reed was a credit analyst at Frost Bank. Mr. Reed earned a B.B.A. in finance from Texas Christian University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder. He began his career in the investment industry in 2004.

John Mowrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

7.76

7.8%

John Mowrey is an executive managing director, senior portfolio manager/analyst, and chief investment officer of NFJ Investment Group, responsible for the overall investment policy for all value equity portfolios, hiring new talent, and building out the team’s investment capabilities. He serves as co-lead portfolio manager for the NFJ Mid Cap Value, NFJ Small Cap Value, NFJ Emerging Markets Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Mr. Mowrey joined NFJ in 2007 and has been quoted and featured in a number of national publications, including Barron’s, Kiplinger and MarketWatch, and has been a featured guest on CNBC. He earned a B.A. in political science from Rhodes College and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charterholder.

J. Garth Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2020

1.76

1.8%

J. Garth Reilly is a managing director and senior portfolio manager/analyst at NFJ Investment Group. He serves as a co-lead portfolio manager/analyst of the NFJ Emerging Markets Value, NFJ International Value, and NFJ Infrastructure Income strategies. Prior to joining NFJ in 2005, he was an intern at Luther King Capital Management and Citigroup Alternative Investments. Mr. Reilly earned a B.A. in political economy from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

