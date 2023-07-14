Home
T. Rowe Price International Disciplined Equity Fund

mutual fund
PRNCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (PRCNX) Primary Adv (PRNCX) Inst (RICIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Disciplined Equity Fund

PRNCX | Fund

$9.93

$325 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$325 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Disciplined Equity Fund

PRNCX | Fund

$9.93

$325 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.14%

PRNCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price International Disciplined Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 22, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Federico Santilli

Fund Description

The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks of companies located outside the U.S. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of non-U.S. companies and no more than 15% of its net

assets will be invested in stocks of companies in emerging markets. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. Because the fund focuses on developed markets outside the U.S., it typically has significant exposure to companies in Europe.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on larger companies, and does not emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The adviser generally selects securities for the fund that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.

Read More

PRNCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% 2.1% 19.2% 16.81%
1 Yr 18.4% -20.6% 27.8% 42.82%
3 Yr 0.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 88.38%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 81.86%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -43.6% 71.3% 12.03%
2021 -4.4% -15.4% 9.4% 94.72%
2020 0.6% -10.4% 121.9% 94.12%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 65.49%
2018 -3.1% -13.0% 0.0% 15.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -16.4% 19.2% 16.81%
1 Yr 18.4% -27.2% 27.8% 39.72%
3 Yr 0.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 88.18%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.9% 60.8% 82.50%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -43.6% 71.3% 12.03%
2021 -4.4% -15.4% 9.4% 94.72%
2020 0.6% -10.4% 121.9% 94.12%
2019 4.2% -0.5% 8.5% 65.49%
2018 -3.1% -13.0% 0.0% 25.44%

NAV & Total Return History

PRNCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRNCX Category Low Category High PRNCX % Rank
Net Assets 325 M 1.02 M 369 B 66.95%
Number of Holdings 71 1 10801 73.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.6 M 0 34.5 B 72.36%
Weighting of Top 10 17.60% 1.9% 101.9% 68.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  2. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  3. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  4. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  5. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  6. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  7. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  8. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  9. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%
  10. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 2.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRNCX % Rank
Stocks 		93.03% 0.00% 122.60% 89.44%
Cash 		5.34% -65.15% 100.00% 10.58%
Other 		1.63% -16.47% 17.36% 5.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 86.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 85.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 87.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRNCX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.11% 0.00% 21.01% 5.18%
Industrials 		16.66% 5.17% 99.49% 23.31%
Consumer Defense 		14.98% 0.00% 32.29% 8.63%
Financial Services 		14.44% 0.00% 47.75% 84.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.37% 0.00% 36.36% 17.41%
Communication Services 		6.69% 0.00% 21.69% 38.13%
Real Estate 		5.83% 0.00% 14.59% 3.17%
Utilities 		4.07% 0.00% 13.68% 19.28%
Energy 		2.71% 0.00% 16.89% 83.60%
Basic Materials 		2.40% 0.00% 23.86% 94.24%
Technology 		1.73% 0.00% 36.32% 98.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRNCX % Rank
Non US 		91.48% 0.00% 125.24% 79.83%
US 		1.55% -7.78% 68.98% 53.74%

PRNCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.02% 26.51% 38.73%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.60% 41.18%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.28%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 78.90%

Sales Fees

PRNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PRNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.70% 2.00% 247.00% 81.67%

PRNCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRNCX Category Low Category High PRNCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 94.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRNCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRNCX Category Low Category High PRNCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -0.93% 6.38% 70.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRNCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRNCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Federico Santilli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2014

7.78

7.8%

Federico Santilli has been chairman of the committee since 2014. He joined T. Rowe Price in 2001 and his investment experience dates from that time. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm. He is Vice President, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International, Inc. Santilli is a Chartered Financial Analyst holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

